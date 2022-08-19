Who is Emily Bargeron? Making the Cut contestant is the first designer to be eliminated in Season 3

The popular competitive design show, Making the Cut, released its first two binge-worthy episodes of its brand new season on August 18, 2022, at 7.00 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video. The show has ten contestants putting their best designs forward to launch their fashion brands globally. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host the show.

Emily Bargeron was one of the participants who showcased her designs in the competition. In her introduction, the Making the Cut contestant revealed that her grandmother was her biggest inspiration. Her clothing brand, Mamie Ruth, is named after her grandmother.

The Savannah, Georgia native personalized her looks, however, she failed to impress judges Nicole Richie, the creative director of House of Harlow 1960, and Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino.

Making the Cut contestant Emily Bargeron has a degree in fashion

Entrepreneur and designer Emily Bargeron was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, and grew up in a tightly knit household. The talented contestant realized her passion for design and fashion at a very young age when playing with dresses in her grandmother's closet.

Emily pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion or Apparel Design from Georgia Southern University, following which she took up a job as a Pagination Supervisor and Graphic Designer at the Statesboro Herald. After her designs were appreciated in 2009's Charleston Fashion Week, she decided to pursue design full-time and establish her brand, Mamie Ruth.

In her introduction to Making the Cut, Emily revealed that her fashion brand Mamie Ruth was named after her grandmother, who she said was "95 and still kicking." Speaking about her grandmother, the contestant revealed that she was always dressed beautifully, and Emily's idea of fashion was inspired by her.

Speaking further about her inspiration, Emily said:

"Being someone who loved clothes, you had to get very creative and make these things for yourself. I really push myself to grow my brand. I've been doing it for ten-plus years and I am on the path to create the next global brand."

The Making the Cut contestant has three stores in Savannah, Georgia: the Mamie Ruth store (a vintage store), an ice-cream shop/gift store, and a custom T-shirt business. Emily designs clothes that are "very colorful pieces that remind you of a moment when you were happy."

Emily Bargeron was the first contestant to be eliminated from Making the Cut

In the season premiere, the contestants had to put up two looks as part of their evening-war project, which would be displayed as part of a runway event on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Check out the ten contestants who displayed their designs for a chance to win $1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

Emily Bargeron Ciara Chyanne Morgan Curtis Cassell Gabriella Meyer Georgia Hardinge Jeanette Limas Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert Rafael Chaouiche Sienna Li Yannik Zamboni

While the contestants showcased a wide variety of styles, colors, patterns, textures, and designs, Emily, for her part, opted for a rainbow-colored tiered skirt, which the judges thought didn't suit the project's requirements. The experts felt like the two-piece ensemble felt "very daytime" and not in tune with evening wear.

The Making the Cut judges felt that although the colors on her second accessible jumpsuit were great, the waistband ruined the fashion sense and "felt cheap." The contestant agreed with the feedback and requested that the judges give her one more chance. However, Heidi revealed that Emily "didn't make the cut" and was therefore eliminated from the competition.

The winner of Making the Cut will receive a chance to be mentored by Amazon Fashion, a chance to sell out a collection in the Making the Cut store, and $1 million to invest in their business. They will also get to create additional color options and companion pieces for the store.

The first two episodes of Making the Cut Season 3 are available on Amazon Prime Video. Tune in for the next two episodes on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

