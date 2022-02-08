"Marlena continuing to get overlooked": 'The Bachelor' fans react to Marlena Wesh not receiving group date rose

The latest episode of The Bachelor Season 26 consisted of two one-on-one dates and one group date. The latter event occurred in Toronto, Canada, where comedian Russell Peters joined the cast for a fun roasting session.

He entertained the suitresses Echard and host Jesse Palmer by roasting the show’s lead. The mic was then passed to each contestant who roasted Echard as well as fellow suitresses, especially Shanae Ankney.

The best stand-up performance was given by Marlena Wesh, who has been consistently good on most group dates. Viewers are in awe of the athlete and feel that she is being overlooked by Echard.

Netizens wanted Clayton Echard to give rose to Marlena Wesh

The group date rose went to Rachel Recchia, even after Wesh was the best performer of the evening. In fact, in the previous episode, Wesh was the reason her team won a football game and got the opportunity to go to an after party with Echard.

Fans were not impressed with Echard when he chose Recchia over her. Wesh was also heartbroken and admitted to feeling overlooked.

Here’s what fans have to say:

t-moore @__taylormoore Marlena continuing to get overlooked on for the group date rose don’t sit right with me… and during black history month? #TheBachelor Marlena continuing to get overlooked on for the group date rose don’t sit right with me… and during black history month? #TheBachelor

🌚 @trollonby Me trying to piece together how Marlena has crushed 2 GROUP DATES and still hasn’t won a group date rose ???? #TheBachelor Me trying to piece together how Marlena has crushed 2 GROUP DATES and still hasn’t won a group date rose ???? #TheBachelor https://t.co/r1ZQtMiQBY

Eve @3v3lynJane twitter.com/3v3lynjane/sta… Eve @3v3lynJane 🏽 #bachelor No one even came close to Marlena’s roast, that was a queen level performance No one even came close to Marlena’s roast, that was a queen level performance 👏🏽 #bachelor https://t.co/U75cvEflBv Reason #123456 that Clayton should go home tonight, he didn’t give Marlena the group date rose? HOW!? #TheBachelor Reason #123456 that Clayton should go home tonight, he didn’t give Marlena the group date rose? HOW!? #TheBachelor twitter.com/3v3lynjane/sta…

I ❤NYC🌸 @Brklynchica We didn’t even hear Rachel roasting @ClaytonEchard . It probably sucked. Just an excuse to give to her when Marlena really won. So messed up. #TheBachelor We didn’t even hear Rachel roasting @ClaytonEchard . It probably sucked. Just an excuse to give to her when Marlena really won. So messed up. #TheBachelor

What happened in 'The Bachelor' Episode 5?

The Bachelor Episode 5 started with a cocktail party, followed by a rose ceremony. Echard addressed Ankney’s incident from the previous episode when she crashed an after-party and threw the trophy in the pond. The topic was continued in the latest episode and Ankney apologized to everyone, however, she called it "fake" on camera.

During the rose ceremony, Lyndsey Windham, Sierra Jackson, and Jill Chin left the show. The suitresses in the safe zone were Genevieve Parisi, Eliza Isichei, Susie Evans, Serene Russell, Shanae Ankney, Marlena Wesh, Hunter Haag, Mara Agrait, Teddi Wright, Gabby Windey, Sarah Hamrick, and Rachel Recchia.

The next segment was a one-on-one date where Echard picked Serene Russell, and the duo enjoyed an entire day at an amusement park. She got a rose from him, which means she is safe in the upcoming episode.

After the date, the cast flew to Toronto, Canada where Echard went on another one-on-one date, but this time, it was with Windey. Later, he chose a few ladies for his group date. The Russell Peters roast session included all the suitresses, except Parisi, Ankney, and Windey.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Bachelor Season 26 comes up with new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish