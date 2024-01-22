Married to Medicine Season 10 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

The ghosts of the previous episodes still linger in Married to Medicine's new episodes as Quad Webb's absence is more than apparent. The ladies politely asked her to leave after they unanimously confronted her on their Napa Trip. The move came after Quad ignorantly addressed their grievances and triggered them off.

While one person was ousted, Phaedra Parks was taken in. The new episodes see Phaedra, who was previously a Real Housewives of Atlanta star, testing the Married to Medicine waters.

Episode 10 of season 10 of Married to Medicine, which was released on January 21 on Bravo, saw its many doctors, doctoring.

There was discussion and prescription of the weight loss drug Ozempic and there was a Public Service Announcement that all the ladies came together to shoot, to spread awareness about Black maternal Mortality.

Dr. Jackie, Dr. Simone, Dr. Lunceford, and Dr. Heavenly become nuanced in episode 10 of season 10 of Married to Medicine

Dr Heavenly is again visited by her newest friend TS Madison, a proud transwoman who had introduced Dr Heavenly to the discriminatory world of transgender people, in the previous episodes.

This episode saw Dr Heavenly admitting to being ignorant of trans issues till she met TS Madison. Talking more about the issue, TS expressed her anger towards the people of her community for falling for transphobic states of mind.

Dr Jackie was seen prescribing Semaglutide, another name for Ozempic, the controversial weight loss drug, to one of her patients. Dr Simone also called in Rasheeda, her long-time patient who had lost twenty pounds after she put her on Semaglutide.

While they discussed how the drug has helped people control their cholesterol levels, they also agreed on stopping Rasheeda's usage as she was trying to conceive.

Dr Lunceford was seen consulting a specialist regarding Lateasha's fibroids. The episode also saw the doctor wives discussing abortion laws of the state. Dr Simone in talks with Rasheeda mentioned that her age could factor in for complexities in her pregnancy.

Keeping the complexities in mind, Rasheeda still decided to go ahead with her pregnancy. She said if things went downhill she would consider the option of going out of state to get an abortion as Georgia's abortion ban remains imminent.

Dr. Kema's controversial statements and ladies shooting a PSA for Black Maternal Mortality in episode 10 of season 10 of Married to Medicine

The end of this episode of Married to Medicine saw the women discussing the position of women in the country as they criticized the state's abortion laws.

Dr Alicia's husband Dr Kema was a subject of fans questioning as he claimed women of America had "too much power." Everyone else assumes the role of an onlooker as Kema keeps going on and on about his views on women.

He even compares American women to the women of his country Nigeria as says in his country it is said that, “If your woman is not listening to you, it makes you look like a weak man.” He also proudly claims that it's time for men to "take back control. "

He goes on to say things like men "don't have a voice" and that "everyone can't lead together".

This whole scene is shown in juxtaposition with the ladies shooting to spread awareness about Black Maternal Mortality, a cause Dr. Jackie was seen discussing with Vice President Kamala Harris in the past episodes of Married to Medicine.

According to Dr Jackie, maternal mortality rates in black women are higher than that in other women and the PSA talked about its causes and solutions.

Married to Medicine follows women who are doctors or wives/girlfriends of doctors. It delves into their personal, professional, and social lives and sees them juggling flawlessly through all three.

The upcoming episode 11 of season 10 is to be released on Bravo on January 28 at 9 pm ET.