Married to Medicine season 10 episode 3 recap and more details explored

Married to Medicine season 10 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, November 19, 2023. In the latest episode, titled, Pamper Party Crasher, the cast was seen gearing up for Lateesha's upcoming wedding to Dr. Gregory.

Men and women celebrated the to-be couple separately, but an unexpected guest added a layer of drama. During the Bachelorette party, Quad's unexpected arrival proved to be more of a shock than a surprise for some of the season 10 cast members.

Married to Medicine will return with a brand new episode next week on Sunday on Bravo.

Quad crashes Lateesha's Bachelorette party in Married to Medicine season 10 episode 3

In the latest episode of Married to Medicine season 10, the happy couple's friends wanted to celebrate them before the wedding. To do so, they planned a bachelor and bachelorette party for them.

While the boys went to a strip club, the girls gathered in a suite, ready to paint the town red. However, Phaedra inviting Quad (Gregory's ex-wife) to the party didn't sit well with several cast members.

While they shared awkward glances between themselves, Toya asked Quad why she was at the party when she wasn't invited. Quad clarified that she was invited, just not by the bride herself.

Phaedra Parks explained that everyone wanted to know where Quad was. In a confessional, she continued that if they wanted to talk about the Married to Medicine cast member, she wanted to help them remember "how much of a fun girl" and a good friend she was.

While Lateesha herself was more than welcoming towards Quad, Toya called Phaedra a "messy b*tch" for inviting her. Lateesha and Quad shared a moment during which the ex-wife told the new wife that she had no animosity towards her.

In a confessional, Lateesha expressed her displeasure at Quad's presence and wondered if she had to smile through the situation. Although the two kept it civil with each other, one cast member wasn't going to let it slide.

Toya asked Lateesha how it was possible that she had never met Quad in her life, but she popped up at her "bridal shower." She added that the new cast member told the cast the previous week to "never bring up her m*therf*cking name." She called out the bride-to-be for telling Gregory's ex-wife to sit next to her.

Lateesha clarified to Quad that the incident Toya was referring to was her engagement party, which is why she didn't want her name to be brought up. She noted that she thought it was inappropriate.

Unable to control her frustration, Toya asked her what they were doing now and told her that she was sitting there "chummy chummy, chop chop" with the Married to Medicine cast member as if she was her "m*therf*cking bestie."

Dr. Heavenly called Toya a "lost cause" and told the cameras that there was a roadblock within the group since people didn't like each other. She noted that she was sick of their behavior and exhausted by it.

Dr. Simone asked Quad where she had been and Toya cut her off by telling her that she didn't care where she was. She even stopped the bride mid-sentence by telling her that it was her "bit".

She told Quad that while they would all love to catch up with her and figure out why they all have issues with each other, it was not the time or the place, and asked Phaedra to walk her friend out.

