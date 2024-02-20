Married To The Game: Full list of cast members

Married To The Game is Amazon's first foray into reality television and is slated for release on Friday, February 23, 2024, on Prime Video. The show is expected to offer viewers an immersive experience into the lives of the wives and girlfriends of leading Premier League footballers. The upcoming documentary is expected to follow a fly-on-the-wall approach and will consist of six episodes in total.

Married To The Game boasts an impressive cast lineup, and will explore the lives of Sam Tarkowski, Ash Turner, Sara Gündoğan, Taylor Ward, and Cat Harding as they balance their partners' prominent jobs with their work, families, and personal lives.

It's evident that being the spouse of a professional football player has its advantages, but it's also not for everyone. Married To The Game will feature the five above-mentioned ladies who are shown toggling between high-stress situations like Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez's fiancée, and her sudden move to Saudi Arabia and glitzy parties, weddings, and red carpet events.

Here's everything we know about the cast of the upcoming Prime Video documentary series.

Married To The Game full cast list explored

Keep reading to learn more about the five wives and girlfriends (WAGs) who will be featured in Married To The Game.

1) Sara Gündoğan

Sara's husband is Ilkay Gündoğan, a midfield player for Manchester City. She was a model and TV personality in the past and speaks five languages. After giving birth to their son Kais, Sara is now hoping to resume her modeling career.

27-year-old Italian native Sara has Algerian ancestry and is well-known for both her work as an influencer and her job as a TV presenter on RAI Italia. On social media, she is followed by over 650,000 people.

2) Taylor Ward

Riyad Mahrez, a winger for Manchester City, and twenty-six-year-old Taylor are getting married soon. Football runs in her family as she is the daughter of former footballer Ashley Ward and reality TV personality Dawn Ward of The Real Housewives of Cheshire. However, she is unprepared for an abrupt relocation to the Middle East.

According to The Sun, before Taylor started dating Mahrez, who proposed with a £400,000 (around $5,04,860) ring in 2021 while on a romantic vacation in Mykonos, she was previously linked to City icon Sergio Aguero. Together, Taylor and Riyad have a daughter named Mila.

3) Cat Harding

Cat, an aspiring singer, is dating the Arsenal midfielder Jorginho. Married To The Game will follow her as she starts her styling business and balances being a mother to their son Jax with her professional goals.

The 32-year-old singer, who is of Irish descent, competed on The Voice UK in 2020 as Cat Cavelli. As reported by The Sun, she had a brief romance with Jude Law in 2014. During their relationship, Catherine became pregnant, and the singer-songwriter gave birth to her daughter Ada, who is now eight years old.

4) Sam Tarkowski

While Sam was still at Brentford in 2015, she got together with James Tarkowski, a defender for Everton and England. Since then, their romance has grown, and the fitness enthusiast is now prepared to establish herself independently. She intends to create her gym and has recently completed her personal training program.

5) Ash Turner

Following his signing with Arsenal in 2022, Matt Turner and Ash relocated to the United Kingdom. However, Ash was expecting their first kid at the time. After that, Matt was sold by the London club and the family had to move to Nottingham before their second child was born.

Ash was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in the National Football League. She is also the creator of Miss Pink, a nonprofit that assists families and survivors of breast cancer.

Married To The Game premieres on Friday, February 23, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

