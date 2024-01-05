Aryna Sabalenka was overjoyed when she learned after her quarterfinal win against Daria Kastakina that actor Jude Law was in the crowd.

Sabalenka kicked off her 2024 campaign at the Brisbane International in dominant fashion. She defeated Lucia Bronzetti in the first round 6-3, 6-0. She saw off Zhu Lin 6-1, 6-0 in the second round and Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinals clash against compatriot Victoria Azarenka.

In her post-match interview after the quarterfinals, Sabalenka was told that Jude Law was among the crowd cheering her on. Sabalenka was visibly smitten and said that it was a good thing nobody mentioned the news to her during the match.

"WOW! Thanks that nobody tell me that and thank you so much for the support," she said.

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka will look to continue her dominance in Australia in 2024

Aryna Sabalenka with the 2023 Australian Open trophy

Aryna Sabalenka had a breakthrough season in 2023. The Belarusian won her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open, defeating Elena Rybakina in the finals. She also reached the semifinals or better in all Grand Slams, and also became the World No. 1.

After making a phenomenal start at the Brisbane International, Sabalenka recorded her 14th consecutive victory on Australian soil with her victory over Daria Kasatkina and will look to take this momentum ahead. The World No. 2 will look to dominate down under and win the Australian Open once again.

However, she will face a tough challenge to extend her winning run to 15 as she will find herself facing fellow Belarusian and two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals at the Brisbane International.

Speaking about her upcoming clash, Sabalenka showered praise on her compatriot and said she was looking forward to the match.

“She’s an amazing player. I was growing watching her, it’s going to be great battle. I’m really looking forward for that,” Sabalenka said.