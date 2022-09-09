Marry Go Round full cast list: Amanda Schull, Brennan Elliott and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's upcoming romantic drama, Marry Go Round, will arrive on the network on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The movie revolves around a young, ambitious woman who finds out that her divorce to her husband is still pending. The official synopsis of the series, as per Crown Media Press, reads:

''Abby is a successful executive moving to Paris and planning to marry Edward. Life is perfect until she learns her divorce to high school sweetheart, Luke, is not exactly official.''

The movie stars Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott in the lead roles, along with many others in crucial supporting roles. Keep reading to find out more details about the cast of the new Hallmark film.

Hallmark's Marry Go Round cast list

Amanda Schull as Abby Foster

Amanda Schull plays the lead role of Abby Foster in the movie. In the preview of the film, Schull looks impressive as she portrays the confusion and frustration of her character with remarkable ease. Her character is looking to get a divorce from her ex-husband and move on, but things become more complicated. Schull is best known for her performances in Suits, 12 Monkeys (series), and Pretty Little Liars.

Brennan Elliot as Luke Walker

Actor Brennan Elliott essays the role of Luke in the movie. Luke is Abby's childhood lover and ex-husband, with whom, she learns, her divorce is yet to be official. Elliott looks charming in the film's preview, and despite the tension between the two lead characters, the chemistry between Brennan and Amanda is one of the defining elements of the trailer. As an actor, Elliott is known for his appearances in shows like UnReal, Strong Medicine, and The 4400.

Zak Santiago as Edward Timsdale

Zak Santiago stars as Edward Timsdale in Marry Go Round. Edward is Abby's fiancé. Abby is eagerly looking forward to getting married to Edward once her divorce from Luke is official. However, things don't seem that simple. Santiago appears briefly in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from this talented actor. He's widely known for his performances in numerous shows like Alice, Young Blades, and Shut Eye. His film credits include Meditation Park, Bad City, and Perfect Sisters as well.

Jaycie Dotin as Robin

Actress Jaycie Dotin dons the role of Robin in Marry Go Round. Details about her character are kept under tight wraps. Dotin has appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years, including Big Sky, and Ivy + Bean, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Marry Go Round also stars several others in significant supporting roles, including:

Anni Ramsay as Teen Abby

James Drew Dean as Teen Luke

Kate Whiddington as Younger Abby

Lincoln Cann as Younger Luke

Mary-Beth Manning as Emily

Bill Marchant as Leo

Sophia Chapdelaine as Ruthie

Nitin Prasad as Shaun

Everick Golding as Judge Perkins

Dee Jay Jackson as Joe Parker

Noah Leonard as Travis

Mat Lo as Mr. Johnson

Tanya Jade as Mrs. Johnson

Laura Douglas as Claire

Kelsey Lopes as Ashley

Paul Moniz De Sa as Ian

Don't forget to catch Marry Go Round on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

