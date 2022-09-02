Marry Me in Yosemite cast list: Cindy Busby, Tyler Harlow and others star in Hallmark's romantic drama

Hallmark's new romantic drama, Marry Me in Yosemite, is all set to arrive on the network on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The film tells the story of an adventurous woman, who meets a tour guide and falls in love with him.

The film stars Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow in lead roles, along with many others in pivotal characters. Keep reading to find out more details about the rest of the film's cast.

Hallmark's Marry Me in Yosemite cast list: Cindy Busby and others star in major roles

1) Cindy Busby as Zoe

Cindy Busby stars in the lead role of Zoe, an adventurous woman, who travels to the gorgeous Yosemite landscapes and unexpectedly finds love. Busby looks quite charming in the film's preview, and viewers can look forward to an impressive performance.

Busby is known for her roles in various Hallmark flicks, including Warming Up To You and Follow Me to Daisy Hills. She has also appeared as Ashley Stanton in the noted comedy series, Heartland.

2) Tyler Harlow as Jack

Tyler Harlow plays the role of Cindy's love interest in the film, named Jack. Jack is a tour guide who Zoe meets on her trip to Yosemite. Harlow looks quite natural and relaxed in the trailer, and his chemistry with Cindy is one of the highlights of the movie's preview. Apart from Marry Me in Yosemite, Harlow is best known for his work on Secret Diary of a Cheerleader.

3) Lexsy McKowen as Sage

Actress Lexsy McKowen stars as Sage. Not many details about her character are known at this point. As an actress, McKowen is known for her work in short films like The Music of Erich Zann and Warrior: Predator.

4) Harry Daniel Davis as Harris

Harry Daniel Davis dons the role of Harris in Marry Me in Yosemite. Details about his role are currently being kept under tight wraps. Davis is best known for his appearance in the popular sitcom, Teachers, wherein he plays the role of Kirby's dad. He also starred in Joshua Lim's Crisis as Stan.

Details about the rest of the supporting cast are not known but apart from the aforementioned actors, Tim Thunderhorse Halpin is expected to play the role of Kos in the movie

A quick look at Marry Me in Yosemite sneak peek

In a sneak peek released by Hallmark's official YouTube channel, the two lead characters, Zoe and Jack, spend time, talking about Yosemite. Zoe seems interested in Jack and asks him if he's ever been in love, but Jack seems uncomfortable with her questions.

Despite the awkwardness, there's a whiff of charming romance that makes their conversation fun to watch. Viewers can expect a lighthearted, uplifting romcom similar to many other Hallmark movies like Romance in Style and Game, Set, Love. The official synopsis of the film, according to Hallmark Channel, reads:

''Zoe, a notable photojournalist, visits Yosemite landscapes made famous by Ansel Adams. When she meets Jack, an intriguing tour guide, he opens her eyes to new adventures as they embark on a journey.''

Don't forget to catch Marry Me in Yosemite on Hallmark on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das