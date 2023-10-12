Marvel reveals major overhaul plans with Daredevil, hits reset button

Marvel, the entertainment titan known for its array of superhero narratives, has always found ways to stay at the forefront of popular culture. But even giants can face hurdles, as seen with their recent venture, Daredevil: Born Again. During the production phase, it was discovered that the series wasn't resonating as expected.

In response, the studio reevaluated its approach, shifting gears in its storyline and team structure for Daredevil. Amid the writers' strike in June, production for Daredevil: Born Again was halted.

The pause gave the studio's executives, including Kevin Feige, an opportunity to review the half-filmed season. Their verdict was unanimous: the series missed the mark.

By late September, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and the directors for the upcoming episodes were released. This overhaul marked a pivotal decision by Marvel to recalibrate the show, which features Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the visually impaired attorney turned hero.

This reboot was not just a spontaneous decision. The original direction taken by Corman and Ord had ventured into a legal procedural, diverging from the earlier Netflix version known for its action-centric narrative.

It was notably distinct, with Cox's Daredevil not even donning his iconic suit until the fourth episode. Realizing the departure from the series' core essence, the studio felt compelled to rethink their initial vision.

Daredevil reimagined: Marvel's quest for perfection continues

However, Daredevil isn't the only show under Marvel's banner to face such creative challenges. From its successful WandaVision debut in 2021, the studio ventured into television, releasing over 50 hours of content. They took a unique approach:

skipping pilot episodes

shooting entire seasons spontaneously

leaning heavily on post-production to iron out issues

This model, while ambitious, didn't consistently deliver. Many MCU series began facing criticisms of waning creativity. The brand's deviation from traditional TV-making conventions seemed a double-edged sword, leading to a significant decision to steer their TV productions closer to conventional methodologies.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation, commented on the evolving strategy:

"We're trying to marry the Marvel culture with the traditional television culture."

The focus shifts to stories that pay homage to their rich comic book sources. Marvel's realization and acceptance of traditional television approaches are evident.

Daredevil: Born Again will have Charlie Cox returning as the blind superhero, Matt Murdock. The reboot aims to integrate Daredevil more seamlessly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this isn't the first challenge that the series has encountered.

Last month, the show's first-season showrunner, Steven DeKnight, criticized the renaming of the series. DeKnight labeled it as a "scam" and he further emphasized the need for guilds and unions to address and resolve this issue. His comments came in response to claims made by another user on Twitter/X.

"It's an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!"

Plans are now in motion to hire showrunners, ensuring a consistent creative vision from inception to completion. Furthermore, the studio will now create separate dedicated roles for television, understanding the distinct nature of both mediums.

Another change is in the development process. Showrunners will be tasked with writing pilot episodes and comprehensive show bibles. This marks the end of the studio's unique approach of filming an entire series and then tweaking it post-production.

Moving forward, the studio is also broadening its horizons by venturing into serialized multiseason TV shows, stepping away from its staple limited-series format. Shows like Echo, set to premiere in January, aim to provide more personal narratives.

Marvel's decision to overhaul Daredevil: Born Again is a testament to its commitment to delivering top-tier content. The entertainment giant understands the importance of adapting and evolving to keep pace with the dynamic world of television.

With a rich history and a deep understanding of their characters, Marvel seems poised to ensure that the Daredevil reboot stands tall amidst its vast array of superhero narratives.