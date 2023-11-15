Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025. Currently, the film reportedly faces a challenging production phase. The new movie introduces Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America. However, early screenings have led to negative reactions.

As a result, the team must cut three key scenes and plan reshoots from January to May 2024, reports Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic via Discussing Film.

The significant changes required in Captain America 4 (Image via X/Discussing Film)

The film marks a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It shows Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passing the iconic shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Initially, Sam plans to donate the shield to a museum. But he eventually accepts his role as the new Captain America. This story unfolds in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Furthermore, the series paves the way for Mackie's unique take on the character, different from Evans's version. However, fans react differently to this change and the overall narrative direction. Additionally, Marvel's storytelling approach, especially incorporating modern themes, has sparked debate and dissatisfaction. Subsequently, these issues have led to production challenges and reshoots.

Why are fans disappointed with the new Captain America film?

A still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marvel's history of last-minute changes and pressure on VFX teams has led to mixed reactions from fans. Fans express concerns about the quality of the upcoming movie due to extensive reshoots and changes. Besides that, fans fear these reshoots might lead to a disjointed or inconsistent storyline.

Similar experiences with other Marvel movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have previously disappointed fans. Last-minute changes have resulted in endings that fans did not appreciate. This pattern suggests that fans might experience frustration or dissatisfaction with the new Captain America film.

The uncertainty surrounding the film's final quality affects fans' anticipation and expectations. Additionally, a YouTube video posted by The Quartering that discusses the movie's changes has scathing responses against the movie from fans.

Here are some of the comments on The Quatering's video:

Fans reacting to the upcoming movie (Image via YouTube/The Quartering)

How Anthony Mackie's New Orleans roots shaped his role as Captain America

A still from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Image via Marvel Studios)

In an interview with Empire, Anthony Mackie discussed Sam Wilson's role and his potential to lead the Avengers. This topic arose after Sam officially became the new Captain America in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the interview, Mackie shared his thoughts on the expectations for Sam's leadership.

He described Sam as a normal person without superpowers, unlike other characters. In addition, Mackie revealed that he relates to Sam's background. The relatability comes from his New Orleans roots coupled with real-life fight experiences.

So, he believes this could be a shortcoming against powerful villains like Thanos. He said:

"Sam is the only character without superpowers. He's just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I've been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

Furthermore, Mackie believes Sam brings a unique perspective to being a hero.

In conclusion, the movie navigates a challenging production phase, with reshoots and plot revisions stirring mixed reactions among fans.