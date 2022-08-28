What did Mary Kay Letourneau do? Charges explored ahead of ID documentary

ID's upcoming documentary, titled Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal, is scheduled to air this Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The documentary will chronicle the scandalous story and crimes of Mary Kay Letourneau, an ordinary American school teacher who developed a s*xual relationship with one of her 6th grade students, Vili Fualaau.

The official synopsis states:

"An examination of the affair between Mary Kay Letourneau and her 12-year-old student,Vili Fualauu in 1997."

Mary Kay engaged in an illicit s*xual relationship with the 12-year-old student that made headlines in 1997 and the years that followed.

Vili was an elementary school student attending Shorewood Elementary School in Burien, Washington, while Letourneau, who was 34 at the time, was a married mother-of-four. According to sources, their affair went on for quite some time before her husband, Steve, learned about it after discovering the love letters she sent to her student. Steve's cousin informed law enforcement about Mary Kay.

Read more to learn more about the scabdalous affair ahead of the documentary premiere.

Exploring the charges filed against Mary Kay Letourneau

Mary Kay Letourneau was subjected to intense criticism as a result of an illicit affair with the young Vili Fualaau. She was accused of s*xually assaulting the preteen. Mary Kay was arrested in March 1997 after the police were contacted about the illicit affair.

Originally given a seven-year jail term after being found guilty of second-degree child r*pe, Mary Kay's sentence was eventually reduced to six months in exchange for therapy in a plea deal. Additionally, she agreed to cut off all contact with Fualaau as part of the same deal.

Letourneau was released in January 1997, but a month later she was jailed again for breaking the no-contact order. This time, she received a seven-and-a-half-year jail term for violating her plea deal. She was then forced to serve the remainder of her original term and was only released from jail in 2004.

Mary Kay Letourneau had two daughters from her affair with Vili Fualaau

Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau had two children together as a result of their affair. According to sources, Letourneau gave birth to their first child, Audrey Lokelani Fualaau, at the time of her imprisonment in 1997.

When the incident was made public, the two argued that they were in love, and Fualaau claimed that their s*x was mutual. But because minors cannot lawfully agree to s*x, Letourneau's relationship with Faulaau was considered illegal and was seen as r*pe.

In 1998, Letourneau gave birth to their second child while she was serving a term for breaching the no-contact agreement. Steve, Letournea's first husband, reportedly filed for divorce around the same time and gained custody of their four children. Soona Vili, then-15-year-old Fualaau's mother, assisted him in raising his daughters.

In 2005, Fualaau and Letourneau reportedly got married when she was 43 and he was 22. But as time went on, things got worse between them as the couple faced their fair share of issues. They filed for divorce in May 2017 but stayed together for a couple more years. By 2019, the couple was formally divorced. Letourneau died from cancer at the age of 58 the following year.

Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal airs on Investigation Discovery this Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

