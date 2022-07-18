July 2022 Week 3 releases: 3 new documentaries to watch

With a number of documentaries releasing in June and enthralling the audience in the last month, July is also set to bring several original and involving documentaries to the audience. This month will see a series of new and relevant documentaries across multiple platforms.

Fans of the non-fiction reality-induced genre will have a great time with the forthcoming titles this month. Check out the upcoming documentaries for the third week of July as we explore the release dates and what to expect from these titles.

Must-watch documentaries releasing this week include Aftershock, Dickie V, and The Last Movie Stars

1) Aftershock

Aftershock is one of the documentaries releasing this week (Image via Hulu)

Date of release: July 19, 2022

Where to watch: Hulu

Aftershock is a 2022 documentary about maternal complications and high rates of postpartum morbidity in Black women across America. Directed and produced by Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee, the documentary explores the phenomenon that has plagued Black women across the country, with dangerously high rates of the same in metropolitan areas such as New York.

Aftershock focuses primarily on two such victims, Shamony Makeba Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac, but is dedicated to all Black mothers and their families that have had to go through the same thing. Since losing their partners, Omari Maynard and Bruce McIntyre, along with other Black widowed fathers, have created support groups and communities to speak out against this occurrence.

With the kind of advancement in the field of medical science, the maternity procedure has improved leaps and bounds in the US. But multiple studies across the nation by prestigious institutes have proved time and again that this has not been the case for Black women, with their maternal morbidity rate being at least two to three times higher than their white counterparts with similar symptoms.

Aftershock explores this healthcare disparity across the US based on racial bias and acts as a voice for the Black community to let their story be told on a larger platform.

2) Dickie V

A promotional poster Dickie V, which is one of the highly anticipated documentaries releasing this week (Image via ESPN)

Date of release: July 20, 2022

Where to watch: ESPN+

Dickie V is an upcoming documentary from ESPN on the legendary American basketball sportscaster Richard John Vitale. The sports broadcaster has worked in the field for more than 40 years and has a plethora of knowledge at his dispense. Alongside that, he had also raised tens of millions of dollars for the cause of pediatric cancer, even before he was himself diagnosed with the disease.

The documentary revolves around his life and gives the audience a deeper insight into what makes Dick Vitale the upbeat and energetic sportscaster the world knows. It explores his early life as a basketball coach, followed by his days as the iconic sportscaster and his battle with cancer. Dickie V paints a very human picture of the man behind the iconic sportscaster.

"Awesome, baby!"

Vitale has many signature catchphrases and even greater contributions to basketball, becoming an intrinsic part of the sport. He is even slated to receive the ESPY Award on July 20, 2022, for his lifelong contributions. Dickie V explores all this and a bit more through the eyes of director Nick Nanton.

3) The Last Movie Stars

The Last Movie Stars promotional poster (Image via HBO)

Date of release: July 21, 2022

Where to watch: HBO Max

CNN and HBO have come together to release a documentary on the iconic star couple from the golden age of Hollywood films, Paul Newman and Joane Woodward, called The Last Movie Stars. The six-part docuseries will explore the duo's lives and give the audience a peek into their long legacy.

Directed by Ethan Hawke and produced by Martin Scorcese, The Last Movie Stars will feature archival interviews of Newman and Woodward and delve into their inspiring relationship. Hawke has brought eminent industry stars to voice segments of the transcribed interviews and read the letters they had written.

The Last Movie Stars is centered around a project commissioned by Newman years ago to Stewart Stern that was intended as his memoir. In interviews with his close friends and family, the project covered his youth, his career, and his first marriage, as well as his relationship with Woodward and life after losing his son, Scott.

George Clooney will play the part of Newman with Laura Linney as Woodward. The Last Movie Stars is sure to be a very interesting documentary, to say the least, and should definitely be one of the titles on your must-watch list this month.

