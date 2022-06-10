MasterChef Junior Season 8 fans furious as semi-final episode gets postponed: New release date and more explored

FOX was supposed to air the semi-finals of MasterChef Junior Season 8 tonight. However, the channel, much like ABC, chose not to air the episode.

It instead covered the first public hearing of the United States House select committee's investigation into the January 6 Capitol attacks.

MasterChef Junior fans were angry about the decision not to air the semi-finals. This is especially because they were informed about the development just hours before the episode was supposed to run.

Jess @jesswalor Bro, I don’t care about the oaths congress take. I want to see who makes it to the Masterchef Junior finals. Bro, I don’t care about the oaths congress take. I want to see who makes it to the Masterchef Junior finals.

MasterChef Junior fans slam FOX and showmakers for not airing semi-finals tonight

MasterChef Junior fans were excited to learn about the results of the semi-finals tonight. However, hours before the episode was supposed to air, the show's official Instagram page announced that the semi-finals broadcast would be postponed until Tuesday, June 14.

While some states aired the public hearing, others televised a rerun of last week's WWE tag episode, titled Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment over the postponement:

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 That's so stupid. Fox Channel isn't even showing the Jan 6th stuff so like why is the new episode not on? #masterchefjunior That's so stupid. Fox Channel isn't even showing the Jan 6th stuff so like why is the new episode not on? #masterchefjunior https://t.co/MsEMLmmuNB

🦔🌻 Dee 🌻🦔 @miss_tweedledee people who follow me seeing that im live-tweeting #MasterChefJunior b/c I think its a new ep but its a repeat is complete 🤡 behaviour on my part people who follow me seeing that im live-tweeting #MasterChefJunior b/c I think its a new ep but its a repeat is complete 🤡 behaviour on my part

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 #masterchefjunior So this is a repeat. The tv guide is showing the semi finals come on next Tues So this is a repeat. The tv guide is showing the semi finals come on next Tues 😒 #masterchefjunior

Jess @jesswalor Bro, I don’t care about the oaths congress take. I want to see who makes it to the Masterchef Junior finals. Bro, I don’t care about the oaths congress take. I want to see who makes it to the Masterchef Junior finals.

ᵒʷˡᵉᵉᵃˡᵉᶜᵏᶻᵃ 🐂 @owleealeckza Well dang guess the new episode is next Tuesday? Weird #masterchefjunior Well dang guess the new episode is next Tuesday? Weird #masterchefjunior

When will MasterChef Junior semi-finals air?

The MasterChef Junior semi-finals will now air on Tuesday, June 14, at 9 pm ET on FOX. The episode will see three semi-finalists — Liya Chu, Grayson Price and Ivy Childs — competing for a spot in the finals.

The episode description reads:

"The three semi-finalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience with a surprise visit from their loved ones. The chefs have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families for each judge."

New episodes of the show are usually aired every week on Thursday at 8 pm ET on FOX.

However, due to alterations in the release dates, the finale of the culinary competition will now air on Tuesday, June 21, at 8 pm ET on FOX.

What happened on MasterChef Junior last week?

Last week, Gordon Ramsay and Alexander Weiss taught the young chefs how to filet a fish. They then challenged the five finalists to filet as many fish as they could perfectly.

Ivy tried to do the task very fast, while Molly struggled with the fish's carcass. Molly's cut was clean, but Liya won the challenge and reached the top four.

To save themselves from elimination, the young contestants prepared different dishes. Ivy prepared 'Salmon Seafood Bouillabaisse,' which was well-liked by the judges. Eva's 'Salmon en Croute' and Grayson's 'Olive Oil Poached Salmon' failed to impress the judges. Eva ended up getting eliminated.

The top four cooks then participated in a tag cooking match with WWE stars. Ivy teamed up with The Miz, Dolph Ziggler partnered up with Molly, Ember Moon and Grayson paired up, while Natalya and Liya formed one team. Natalya and Liya ended up winning the challenge.

The other chefs were then required to prepare Ramsay's 'Truffled Egg Yolk Ravioli' by following his instructions. Molly failed to make the sauce and was subsequently eliminated from the show.

As mentioned earlier, the semi-finalists of the show are Ivy Childs, Grayson Price and Liya Chu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far