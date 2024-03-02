After a two-year-long wait, MasterChef Junior season 9 is finally here, as the show premieres on March 4, at 9 pm ET on Fox .

The show, which has been a phenomenon since it was introduced to the world by the UK, has branched out and since been adapted in several countries around the world. After finishing its season 8 run in June of 2022, the fan-favorite show is now all set to make a return.

Like every installment, this season's MasterChef Junior will once again feature children cooking like pros. As per Whattowatch, Allison Wallach, the president of Unscripted programming at Fox entertainment said the following in a news release:

"Blending fun, fast-paced competition with Gordon's undeniable soft spot for kids, MasterChef Junior returns with a terrific new crop of young chefs ready to thrive under his invaluable mentorship."

MasterChef Junior season 9 release timings for all regions

While it releases on FOX at 8 pm, MasterChef Junior season 9 can also be streamed on Hulu on demand. The show, which is headed by Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez, and Daphne Oz, will have a new and exciting addition to its judging panel, with Tilly Ramsay, aka Gordon Ramsay's daughter also joining.

Tilly will surely bring more excitement to the season, as fans will be curious about the culinary equation between the father-daughter duo. MasterChef Junior season 9 will also act as a catapult to Tilly's career, as it marks her reality TV debut.

Here is the release information for this season in time zones across the world.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time March 4, 2024 8 pm Central Time March 4, 2024 7 pm Pacific Time March 4, 2024 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time March 5, 2024 1 am Central European Time March 5, 2024 2 am Eastern European Time March 5, 2024 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time March 5, 2024 12 pm Indian Standard Time March 5, 2024 6:30 am

MasterChef Junior season 9 contestants

MasterChef Junior season 9 will start with 12 contestants, who will compete to get the best grades from the judges in order to win the $100,000 prize money. The kids ages range between 8 and 11.

1) Alfred

At the age of 11, Alfred wants to write a Midwest kids' cookbook.

2) Asher

Asher wants to become a chef and write a cookbook. He is 8.

3) Jordyn

At the age of 8, Jordyn's ambition is to one day open a restaurant.

4) Kristell

Kristell, who is 10 years old, dreams of having a food truck someday.

5) Jason

Jason, 9, wants to have a TV show and write a cookbook.

6) Lilo

At 9 years old, Lilo wants to open a restaurant in the future.

7) Lydia

Lydia also aspires to open a restaurant someday. She is 9 years old.

8) Bre

At age 10, Bre's future ambition is to open an affordable food truck.

9) Miles

At 10 years old, Miles wants to write a kids' cookbook.

10) Remy

Remy wants to connect with her community through cooking. She is 10.

11) Bryson

Bryson aspires to have a cheese mobile food truck. He is 11.

12) Michael

Michael, 11, wants to open a restaurant with his mom.

What do the challenges in MasterChef Junior season 9 look like?

Like every other season of MasterChef Junior, season 9 will also treat its child contestants as adults, as they will be given the same tasks that the adult contestants are given on the show.

Some of the tasks will include mystery box challenges, restaurant takeovers, and barbecues, among others.

Last season's winner was Liya Chu, who won many hearts at 10 years old with her traditional cooking style.

New episodes of the show will drop every Monday after March 4, only on FOX, at 9 pm ET.