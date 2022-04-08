Why did Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay appear on MasterChef Junior? Top dishes, elimination, and more about Episode 4

Tilly Ramsay recently surprised her fans by making a surprise appearance on MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 4. She was welcomed on the show as a special guest and gave the young cooks a rather 'sweet' challenge.

MasterChef Junior started with 16 young cooks aged between 8 and 13, competing for a $100,000 cash prize on March 17, and it is already down to 12 cooks. Jillian, Tega, and Blake were eliminated earlier from the show.

Maclain was also ousted this week because of his oily and overcooked dish.

Tilly Ramsay gives 'sweet' challenge, gets hit on by 14-year-old

Tilly unveiled a wall of delicious donuts for the young cooks after being warmly welcomed by her dad Gordon Ramsay. After making the kids happy with donuts, she gave them the challenge of making donut holes.

Yes, you heard it right. Not donuts, but donuts holes. The kids had to make at least 50 donut holes in two different flavors and stack them up to make them look pretty, all in 60 minutes.

Tilly said she would make lemon and vanilla donut holes if she were in the challenge. As a result, one contestant, Andrew, did make lemon donut holes with macha and hibiscus glaze.

During the challenge, Starla told the MasterChef Junior fans that she was not a baker and was afraid. On the other hand, Maclain impressed Daphne with his Mayan chocolate and hazelnut donut holes.

Freddie kept it simple with his chocolate and vanilla flavored donut holes. The 14-year-old started to flirt with Tilly while baking his donut holes and asked if she liked American boys.

When she asked him how his hometown Philadelphia was, he offered to give her a tour. This flirtation happened in front of Gordon, who laughed it off and joked about talking to Freddie's father about it.

Tilly Ramsay's challenge got the kids moving faster than the fans imagined. Freddie seemed to be more interested in eating the donut holes than making them, meaning he could not finish his presentation of donut holes on time.

The young cooks impressed the 20-year-old Tilly, who herself has been part of Celebrity MasterChef Australia. She left the show before the results of the top three contestants were announced.

Kid's performance in 'donut hole challenge' of MasterChef Junior

Eva's Lemon Poppyseed Donuts and Rosewater Donuts impressed Daphne, and she commented on it by calling her frosting a "total winner." Tilly was also impressed by her rosewater donuts.

Starla's Coconut Donuts and Nutmeg & Sugar Donuts impressed Gordon and other judges of MasterChef Junior with its lightness and beautiful presentation. Maclain's Mayan Chocolate Donuts and Hazelnut Donuts, glazed to perfection, also dazzled the judges.

Grayson made rather fancy donut holes. He presented Matcha & Black Sesame Donut and Blackberry, Lemon & Thyme Donut holes to the judges, which they loved.

Daphne was impressed by Ivy's made Strawberry and Orange Donut holes covered with plenty of sprinkles. Gordon told her that she should have added a little more pop of colors to identify the flavors.

The judges announced the top three performers of MasterChef Junior Episode 4 as Ivy, Eva, and Starla. The remaining contestants moved to the elimination round.

Maclain gets eliminated

The chefs of MasterChef Junior were tested by being provided giant monkfish, octopus, crickets, frog legs, and various other smelly things for this challenge. They were given an hour to make a dish using one of the items provided, with Abir even slicing his finger during the challenge.

Freddie's octopus Nicoise salad was poorly presented, but the judges said the octopus tasted good. Molly's monkfish with homemade biscuits was also not well presented, but it also tasted good.

Ramsay felt this was her worst dish on the show yet. Maclain's grilled octopus was overcooked and oily, and Ramsay said the dish was all bland. Andrew's grilled octopus and chipped crickets did not look good as well, as Aarón Sanchez called it a 'frustrating dish.'

The last four contestants were Freddie, Molly, Maclain, and Andrew, with Maclain getting eliminated from the show.

Fox uploads new episodes of MasterChef Junior Season 8 every Thursday at 8 pm PT on its TV channel and website. Fans can also watch previous episodes of the show on Hulu.

Edited by Ravi Iyer