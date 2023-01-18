Mastodon and Gojira Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Heavy metal bands Gojira and Mastodon have announced a co-headlining tour scheduled for this year. The Mega Monsters tour will be divided into two parts, with the first leg starting on April 18 in Portland and ending on May 11 in Reading. Beginning in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 20, the second leg of the tour will continue until Denver, Colorado, on September 2. American deathcore band Lorna Shore will open for the two bands on all dates.

Tickets for the Gojira and Mastodon tour will be available from January 20 at 10.00 am PT via the band’s official website and Ticketmaster. Several presales will also be available via Ticketmaster. These include a VIP presale package which will go live at 6.00 am PST.

Several other presales, including a Blabbermouth presale, a Spotify presale, an artist presale, a promoter presale, a venue presale, and a media presale will go live on January 18 at 10.00 am PST. The VIP Packages presale will go live from January 20 at 10.00 am PST.

Gojira and Mastodon will hit the road on April 18 in Portland

The two heavy metal bands will kick off their co-headlining tour on April 18 in Portland. Check out all the co-headlining tour dates for Mastodon and Gojira below.

April 18, 2023 -- Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 20, 2023 -- Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

April 21, 2023 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

April 22, 2023 -- Phoenix, AZ Arizona - Financial Theatre

April 23, 2023 -- Las Vegas, NV - Virgin

April 26, 2023 -- Dallas, TX The Pavilion - Toyota Music Factory

April 28, 2023 -- Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 29, 2023 -- Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 30, 2023 -- Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

May 2, 2023 -- Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

May 4, 2023 -- Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

May 5, 2023 -- St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 6, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 7, 2023 -- Asheville, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Center

May 9, 2023 -- Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live

May 10, 2023 -- Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

May 11, 2023 -- Reading, PA - Santander Arena

August 20, 2023 -- Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

August 23, 2023 -- Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

August 25, 2023 -- Hammond, IN - Horseshoe

August 26, 2023 -- Omaha, NE - Westfair Amphitheater

August 27, 2023 -- Minneapolis, MN - Waite Park Amphitheater

August 29, 2023 -- St. Louis, MO - The Factory

August 30, 2023 -- Kansas City, MO - Azura Amphitheater

September 1, 2023 -- Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

September 2, 2023 -- Denver, CO Fiddler’s - Green Amphitheater

Both Gojira and Mastodon released their latest albums in 2021. Mastodon released their latest and eighth album titled Hushed and Grim, along with a compilation titled Medium Rarities. Gojira released their latest album in 2021, titled Fortitude. Earlier in October, Gojira also released their new single Our Time Is Now.

