Kenny Loggins Farewell Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Kenny Loggins has announced his final tour. Billed as the This Is It tour, the trek will kick off on March 10 in Sarasota, Florida, and will go on until October 27 at Inglewood, California. Loggins will receive support from the American rock band Yacht Rock Revue on most tour days. The singer is likely to add more tour dates to his roster.

Known for his songs from the 1980s and 1990s, including Footloose and Danger Zone from Top Gun, Loggins claimed to be tracing his six-decade musical career with a brand new career-spanning stage show.

Loggins in a statement said:

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

He also noted that there was no particular reason for his retirement but wanted to spend more time at home after spending a lifetime on the road.

Loggins said:

“I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

Kenny Loggins will kick off his tour in Sarasota, Florida

The artist will kick off his tour in Sarasota, Florida on March 10 and will run it through October 27 in Inglewood, California. The artist will also perform a show on January 10 in Beverly Hills, California, at The Saban Theatre. Loggins is also likely to add more dates to his trek.

March 10, 2023 – Sarasota, FL, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 12, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL, at Florida Theatre

March 26, 2023 – Queen Creek, AZ, at Good Life Festival

April 28, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX, at Dickies Arena

April 30, 2023 – New Orleans, LA, at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

June 15, 2023 – Vienna, AT, at Wolf Trap

June 17, 2023 – Williamsburg, VA, at Virginia Arts Festival

August 17, 2023 – St. Charles, MO, at Family Arena

August 19, 2023 – Highland Park, IL, at Ravina Festival

October 14, 2023 – Saratoga, CA, at The Mountain Winery

October 27, 2023 – Inglewood, CA, at YouTube Theater

Tickets for the Kenny Loggins tour are available via his official website. As of now, two VIP packages for Kenny Loggins’ show are available via his website. This includes two VIP packages:

Footloose VIP This Is It Guided Tour package: It gives access to one Premium Reserved Seat, a tour of the stage and gear, a group photo with Kenny Loggins, access to an exclusive soundcheck performance, and an autographed Vinyl. One signed Set List, crowd-free merch access, and the first entry into the venue.

Also available via the festival’s website is a Footloose VIP Merch Package, which will provide benefits including a premium reserved seat, a premium merch package designed exclusively for VIP purchasers, crowd-free merch access, and a venue first entry. Ticket prices for Kenny Loggins shows vary as per the venue. Tickets for the Florida show are priced from $100.

Jason Turbow and Kenny Loggins collaborated on the memoir Still Alright, published in June last year. In a statement to USA Today regarding the memoir, Loggins stated:

“I was very careful to tell the truth, but in a way that people wouldn’t be mad at me. I didn’t want Jimmy (Messina) going, ‘(expletive) you,’ and my ex-wives, I let them both read their chapters before submitting (it).”

The singer also re-recorded the song Danger Zone for Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

