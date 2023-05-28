Match Me Abroad season 1 episode 3 release date, air time and plot

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Mark arrives in Morrocco and is briefed about the culture by his hotel’s concierge, after which, he’s afraid that the laws might make it difficult for him to connect with someone.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Harold's matchmaker sets him up with his dream woman; Stanika has high hopes on her first date ever; Juan forces Nathaly outside of her comfort zone; Mark worries about finding love amid Morocco's conservative laws."

Tune in on Sunday, May 28, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1.

Mark arrives in Morocco in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

The upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad, titled, Find me a Find, will feature Mark arriving in Morocco however, his first impression of the North African country isn’t the finest.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Nina opens up about what she thinks of Mark and states that she thinks Moroccan women will find some things interesting about the American man.

She describes him as “tall and “successful” and that he’s starting to realize that he’s getting older and wishes to settle down with someone. She added about the Match Me Abroad cast member:

"I was born and raised in New Jersey so I know a lot of American men like Mark. From what he initially told me about himself, he’s a frat boy in a 44-year-old’s body."

The matchmaker further added that if Mark truly wants to find love in Morocco, he needs to get comfortable with going beyond the surface level and getting vulnerable and “being deeper.” Nina feels confident that she can help him get there.

In the following segment, Mark is seen arriving at his hotel where he is greeted by Fatima, the hotel concierge. In a segment, Mark states that he will be meeting Nina for the first time the next day and expresses his excitement about what she has planned.

Fatima asks the TLC show's cast member how much he knows about the Moroccan culture and he admits that he only knows what he learned while getting to the hotel. She further tells him that it’s a rather conservative country and that there are strict laws.

She tells Mark that it’s totally “forbidden” to have a female friend or companion with him in a hotel room and people can be put into prison for it.

She further tells him that there is also no public display of affection allowed, which includes kissing, hugging, and holding hands. The Match Me Abroad cast member is taken aback by the information and worries about how he will find love in Morocco.

In a confessional, he said:

"You can’t hug, you can’t kiss, then you definitely are not bringing girls back to your place. Every single date is coming to an end with a handshake. ‘Hi, have a good night.’ I’m definitely worried about connecting with someone and then there’s just nothing physically to see if its there."

