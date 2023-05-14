Match Me Abroad season 1 cast list: Meet the cast members and their matchmakers

TLC's newest dating series Match Me Abroad season 1 is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC. It will document single American individuals looking for love and a potential partner, only this time on international waters. The cast members will be seen going abroad on their journey, which will bring along with it a lot of drama to keep viewers hooked.

Season 1 of Match Me Abroad will see the cast members navigate their relationships, while also dealing with difference in personalities, rejections, and intense emotions.

The chosen individuals have had terrible experiences in terms of their dating lives and are ready to explore something new. However, that will also come with its own challenges.

Match Me Abroad season 1 will feature 3 matchmakers

Season 1 of Match Me Abroad will feature a set of cast members who belong to diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences. Although their personalities might be different, they are all looking for the same thing - love. They will be seen moving to different countries in search of the same.

To help and guide them in their journey, the cast will seek the help of a set of matchmakers to pair them with their perfect matches. They will go on a variety of dates and explore different relationships to find the perfect person to spend the rest of their lives with.

1) Katarína Němcová - Matchmaker

Katarína is based in Prague, Czech Republic, and will take on cast members Harold and Michelle as clients. According to her TLC bio, she has an 80% success rate in helping her clients find partners. In a confessional in the season trailer, she expressed how nothing would "burn her heart more" than finding the perfect match.

2) Juan Manuel Niño - Matchmaker

The Match Me Abroad matchmaker is based in Colombia, and will take on cast members Nathaly, Susan, and Chad as his clients. According to his official bio, he is well-known to blend cultures and guide the cast to find their perfect match.

3) Nina Kharoufeh - Matchmaker

The matchmaker is a Palestinian who grew up in New Jersey. She will be seen taking on cast members Mark and Stanika as her clients. According to her TLC bio, she is known to match Arabs and Americans and plans to maintain or even better her previous record.

4) Harold

According to his official bio, Harold is a self-proclaimed "starving artist." In the season trailer, the Match Me Abroad cast member revealed that he is autistic. He was also seen giving his partner a ring and professing his love.

5) Michelle

Her bio terms her a self-proclaimed "feminist princess." The North Carolina resident wants to find love and also reconnect with her European heritage. It will be interesting to see who she matches with on the dating series.

6) Susan

The cast member is a resident of New York and will be seen packing her bags to find love. She will also be accompanied by her dog Calliope. With a full-blown list of prerequisites, only time will tell if she finds a match.

7) Nathaly

Nathaly from Match Me Abroad (Image via TLC)

Nathaly is from California and according to her bio, she is looking to find "something new and exciting." She, however, will be seen navigating her mother's feelings about her looking for love abroad in Colombia.

8) Chad

Chad from Match Me Abroad (Image via Emilee Ramsier)

In the Match Me Abroad season trailer, Chad explained that he's had three failed engagements and didn't want to have a fourth one added. The Tenessee resident will be seen looking for his Colombian princess on the show.

9) Stanika

According to her official TLC bio, Stanika has had no experience with dating and wants to change the same with her journey on the series. Not only is she ready to find love, she is also set to discover new things about herself.

10) Mark

Mark from Match Me Abroad (Image via TLC)

Mark is one of the older cast members of Match Me Abroad. The 44-year-old Arizona resident wants to fall in love and start a family. Viewers will have to wait and find out if he finds his dream woman through the show.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

