Match Me Abroad season 1 release date, air time, and plot

TLC's newest dating series Match Me Abroad season 1 is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC. It features a set of single Americans who are looking for love and a potential partner, only this time on international waters. The series will follow the cast members looking to find a connection just when they are about to give up on love.

Season 1 of Match Me Abroad will document the cast members' journey as they navigate love, rejection, and drama throughout the course of the series.

They have all experienced terrible dating lives, broken engagements, and commitment issues while trying to find love in America. The cast is now ready to explore love outside of their country.

Match Me Abroad season 1 will feature the cast going abroad

TLC is known for bringing interesting reality series to the TV screens and for its loyal viewers over the past many years. Match Me Abroad is the network's attempt at bringing forward international love stories, just like its staple show 90 Day Fiancé. The format of the upcoming series will certainly pique viewers' interest.

The reality show will feature seven cast members- Harold, Michelle, Stanika, Mark, Susan, Nathaly, and Chad - looking to find love and a partner for life from a completely different country.

The Match Me Abroad cast members will collaborate with matchmakers from Morocco (Nina Kharoufeh), Columbia (Juan Manuel Niño), and Czech Republic (Katarína Němcová) to help them find their soulmate. But it looks like it will be an extremely tough journey to do so.

The reality show released its season trailer which gave glimpses of what fans can expect from the series. The cast was seen addressing their issues with dating in America. While Susan expressed that her "picker" was broken and wanted someone else to pick for her, Chad has a different story.

Chad was engaged three times and failed to find his perfect match. On Match Me Abroad, he felt that Columbian women respected marriage more than American women did, and he felt a matchmaker would be the best way to move forward in his journey to find the one, potentially abroad.

The hopefuls will make their way abroad and seek help from the matchmakers to go on dates with different individuals. However, not all end up being successful as they are met with rejections, players, conflicts, and more. The cast members will not be alone in the journey, as they will also navigate family's views and opinions on the same.

The Match Me Abroad cast members come from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences. Harold, who is autistic, will also be seen looking for love in the reality series. He said in a confessional:

"I am autistic. So it's hard for me to know what women want because I miss social cues. I've read that Eastern European women are very blunt and honest. And I really appreciate that."

In another confessional, Nina expressed how finding love was hard but doing the same abroad was even harder.

Meanwhile, Susan was seen on a rather upsetting date, following which she noted that her matchmaker Juan was wasting her time.

Elsewhere, Chad seemed confident in one of his matches, but he was seen leaving as soon as he was met with skepticism.

Harold, for his part, was seen pulling out a ring from his pocket and confessing his love to a woman. The Match Me Abroad matchmakers noted that the cast might face rejections but it was all a part of the process. They also expressed how they can only help their clients find matches, but it was up to them to take it forward.

The TLC series promises viewers a fair share of love, emotions, laughter, and drama throughout the series. As the cast experiment with love on uncharted international waters, conflicts and confrontations will not be left behind. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the Match Me Abroad season premiere on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes