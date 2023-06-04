Match Me Abroad season 1 episode 4: Release date, air time, and plot explored

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return with another episode this week. In the brand-new segment, Harold will be seen getting a makeover to help him meet women and Stanika goes on a second date.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Nathaly tries to get out of her head and into the pool with her date; Stanika's second date has one too many surprises for her; Harold is open to new matches and a new look; Mark learns about local PDA laws."

The much-awaited episode of Match Me Abroad season 1 will air on TLC on Sunday, June 4, at 10 pm ET.

Harold tries something different in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

In the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad, titled, Catch me a Catch, Harold and his matchmaker, Katarina go shopping as she believes that Harold needs a wardrobe change in order to increase his chances of meeting women.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the two go shopping and Harold seems excited to try on new things. In the clip, Katarina mentions that they need to find someone who is on the same intellectual level as the Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member.

She states in a confessional:

"Lots of people are superficial. You have to care about what kind of an impression you make on your first date so they can focus on what is inside rather than judging him based on how terribly he dresses."

The stylist speaks about some of Harold's clothes, including a loud blue floral Hawaiin shirt, and asks him how often he wears it. He tells her that he's previously worn it on a date or two but adds that it wasn’t well received.

He then picks out a black shirt that has flames on it and the stylist asks him to "say goodbye" to the shirt. She tells him that this is not how she envisions him as a Match Me Abroad season 1 cast member.

In a confessional, Harold states:

"I am putting myself in their hands, and Katarina has a high success rate and so I’m going to trust she knows what she’s doing now and I’m going to take her advice for the success of my next date."

He continues:

"I’m nervous to try something different but I’m excited to see what I’ll look like."

The two dress Harold up in a solid white shirt and navy blue jeans and are awestruck by how amazing he looks. The stylist then hands him a beige coat to complete his look.

They compliment the cast member and Katarina jokingly tells him that she is falling in love with him. Harold proceeds to look at himself in the mirror and feels really good about the way he looks.

Katarina states in a confessional that she thinks the outfit looks great on him and Harold states that while it's a big change, it's one that he needed. He further states in a confessional that he hopes this makeover will give him an edge on the next date.

Tune in on Sunday, June 4, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1 on TLC.

