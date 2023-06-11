Match Me Abroad season 1 episode 5 release date, air time and plot

Match Me Abroad season 1 is set to return to screens with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Susan and Mark both end up going on dates with people significantly younger than them, meanwhile, Harold and his matchmaker have a deep conversation about his love life.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Mark heads out on a date in the desert, but worries he's at a different stage of life than Soukaina; Stanika's awkward date continues, and the language barrier causes issues; Susan goes out with a handsome musician."

Tune in on Sunday, June 11, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1 on TLC.

Mark finds himself on a date with someone much younger than him in the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1

In the upcoming episode of Match Me Abroad season 1, titled, Look Through Your Book, Mark finds himself in the middle of a desert on a date with someone much younger. Specifically speaking, someone 20 years younger than him.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the potential female match asks him about his age and is surprised to find out that he’s over 40 years old since he doesn’t look it. However, Mark is surprised to find out that while he was aware of her age beforehand, she didn’t know much about him.

She says to him:

"Cool, you don’t look 44."

The Match Me Abroad cast member thanks her for the compliment and proceed to talk about her age, which he already knows is 24. However, Mark asks her if the age difference is a problem for her and she tells him that it’s not since she doesn’t believe in age. She adds that she feels like they’re the same age and he then jokes about by that logic, they’re both 24 or 44.

She adds:

"Some days, I just wake up and I feel like, I feel like I’m gonna die."

In a confessional, she adds about the TLC star that she was shocked when she found out how old he was but added that she doesn’t have a problem with his age. She further states that it’s “like life, it’s experience” and that he’s kind and funny. She says that she would love to go on another date with him.

Another promo clip of the upcoming segment of Match Me Abroad season 1 shows Susan on a date also with someone a lot younger than her. In the clip, the young musician explains that he’s never dated an American woman and his first impression of the cast member was that she was superficial since she was carrying her dog around.

However, he further shared that he later thought that she was a sweet and good girl and added that he doesn’t care about her age. The two stroll around town as they see a group of young dancers performing and the musician tells her that he practices Capiora before he starts performing himself.

Susan is taken aback by his moves and states that she appreciates the spontaneity. She adds in a confessional that Carlos is a blast and that he loves dogs. However, she stated that “this guy is such a baby.”

