Matt Siegel net worth: Kiss 108 Radio star's fortune explored as 'Matty in the Morning' host retires after 41 years

Matty in the Morning’s host and well-known face of Boston talk radio, Matt Siegel, recently announced his retirement after 41 years.

Siegel announced on May 3 that he was leaving the show and said:

“My great wife and my great kids talked with me over the last several weeks and helped me come to a decision. And the decision is this: As of now I am retired, leaving Kiss 108 and starting my new life as a mediocre golfer.”

He called his time there "glorious."



Siegel’s longtime co-host Billy Costa will now take his place as the main host and said:

“What he’s done for Boston radio, New England radio, and all of you guys is unprecedented. Forty-one years, but he also ruled the airwaves. For 41 years. That’s impossible to do in this industry. What he did was create more than a number one radio show and award-winning radio show. He created an institution.”

The announcement comes following Siegel and co-host Lisa Donovan’s absence since April 19.

Matt Siegel’s net worth explored

Matt Siegel has earned a lot as a radio host (Image via Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Born on March 27, 1950, Matt Siegel mostly gained recognition as the host of Matty in the Morning Show on Kiss 108. He has been on the air since January 1981 and has worked with many co-hosts like Bill Rossi, Lisa Lipps, Billy Costa, and Lisa Donovan.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 72-year-old’s net worth is around $4 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he earned a lot from his career as a radio host.

He joined his first job in radio in Oneonta, New York, and then with KWFM-FM in Tucson, AZ, in 1972. He then joined WBCN-FM in 1977 and hosted a show called Five All Night Live on WCVB-TV. He was then offered the morning spot with Kiss 108 FM in the summer of 1980.

The Spring Valley, New York native has been the host of the show Matty in the Morning since January 12, 1981. The show features many characters and personalities in their current incarnation.

He was joined by co-hosts Billy Costa, Lisa Donovan, Justin Aguirre, Winnie Akoury, and Dominick Famularo.

Director Hailey Millar also made a short biographical documentary, My Life is Not a Show, in 2017, which features Matt’s work and personal life.

