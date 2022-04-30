Michael Eisner net worth: Former Disney CEO's fortune explored as he lists Malibu house for a whopping $225 million

Michael Eisner has listed his Malibu house for sale at $225 million. The deal might set a record for the costliest home ever sold in California if it finds a buyer.

The property is spread over five acres and spans around 25,000 square feet. It has 16 bedrooms and 28 bathrooms.

The house was designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern, and the listing images show airy interiors with beamed ceilings, large windows opening to the outdoors, and a neutral-tone cabana sitting on the beach.

The house has a gym and a pool facing the Pacific. A tunnel from the pool area leads to a movie theater with a big screen and a few rows of plush seating. Eisner and his wife purchased the house in 1990s, and the compound was built in the last few decades, with the work wrapped up in 2020.

According to listing agent Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, the current price is warranted. Moreover, items built by Eisner would be challenging to recreate in a large scale, prized location and access to the beach. Rappaport stated that Eisner wants to sell the property since he loves the creative process and is seeking his next project.

Michael Eisner’s net worth explored

Michael Eisner is mostly known as the former CEO of Walt Disney Company (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Michael Eisner is a well-known businessman, former chairman, and CEO of The Walt Disney Company. He was previously the president of Paramount Pictures and worked at television networks like NBC, CBS, and ABC for some time.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 80-year-old’s net worth is around $1 billion. He accumulated a lot of wealth as a businessman and a part of Disney and Paramount.

Eisner made a significant impact on Disney by transforming the company into a Fortune 500 global media powerhouse with more than $25 billion in annual sales. While signing a new contract with Disney in 1989, he was allowed to buy 7 million shares of the company at a low price.

Michael broke the record for highest earnings in a year by a corporate executive at a public company. He earned $203.1 million in 1993, the same as making $400 million if adjusted for inflation today.

Following his marriage to Jane Breckenridge in 1964, the pair were the owners of a mansion in Bel Air for a long time. Eisner purchased his neighbor’s home to consolidate the two properties into one compound. He spent $8.2 million on the neighboring estate spread on a 1-acre plot of land.

They purchased another estate in Malibu. As mentioned earlier, they have listed the property for sale.

