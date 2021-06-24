Matthew West’s ‘Modest is Hottest’ lyrics spark severe backlash online 

Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West came under fire after releasing his new song, “Modest is Hottest,” on June 18th, 2021. The singer is being heavily criticized for the lyrics of the song that allegedly indicates how girls should wear “modest clothing.”

The song is written from a father’s perspective with a music video featuring Matthew West’s daughters and wife. Critics have called the song out for having “misogynistic undertones,” as it opens with the songwriter blaming women for being “beautiful” and alluring men with their beauty:

“The boys are coming around ‘because you are beautiful. And it’s all your mother’s fault.”

As the song moves on to the second paragraph, Matthew West croons about “modesty” being the “latest fashion trend.”

“Modest is hottest, the latest fashion trend is a little more Amish, a little less Kardashian. What the boys really love is a turtleneck and sensible pair of slacks.”

The singer also takes a dig at video sharing and content creation platform TikTok and sings:

"If I catching you doing dances on the TikTok, in a crop top, so help me God, you'll be grounded 'til the world stops."

He continues to comment on women’s clothing as the song progresses, expressing the need for them to “wear more layers.” In a further satirical attempt, that rather comes out as disrespectful, West writes how parents would like children to be “more like Jesus and less like Cardi B.”

“All the parents be saying their prayers, that all their girls they be wearing more layers. Moms and dad ‘round the world, yeah, they’re on their knees, lord make them more like Jesus and less like Cardi B.”

The song was welcomed with severe criticism immediately upon its release, with people calling out Matthew West for portraying a disdainful image of contemporary women.

Twitter calls out Matthew West for questionable take on modern women in new song

Matthew West is well-known across the world for his Christian music and records. With five studio albums to his credit, West was nominated for five Dove Awards by the Gospel Music Association US in 2005.

He went on to win three GMA Dove Awards over the years. He also won the Best Contemporary Inspirational Artist award at the AMAs in 2013. Unfortunately, the singer has left his fans highly disappointed with his latest release.

The lyrics of “Modest is Hottest” has angered both parents and pupils, with several users taking to Twitter to call out the singer for his songwriting.

i want to puke after hearing modest is hottest by matthew west. like i know it’s supposed to be more of a parody but oooof. no sir. — sam 💫🤍 (@TheSamentha) June 23, 2021

@matthew_west made the ultimate dad joke blunder this weekend… have a thought, forget to read the room, tell the “joke”, no one laughs, tell it again. Except in this case the cues he missed included rape culture, toxic purity and sexism. It’s a bad look. #ModestIsHottest — Adam... just Adam. (@Son_of_a_Llama) June 23, 2021

A lighthearted take on an age-old struggle…for the boys

“Gouge out your eyeballs,

if they cause you to lust!

Don’t police her attire,

Chop off your hand, if you must!

Girls really love being seen as

whole human beings,

So bros, gouge out your eyeballs,

among other things.” 🥰 — KManna (@karenamanna) June 19, 2021

Nice try, but this is gross:

- "Boys are always looking at you"

- "It's (pretty) Mom's fault that you're so pretty & getting so much attention from boys"

- "Cover up; boys will be more attracted to you that way"



🤢 — Jeannie Prinsen 🌈 (@JeanniePrinsen) June 19, 2021

If this was the message you were trying to convey, you wildly missed the mark. If their appearance doesn’t define them, then what they wear doesn’t define them whether they choose to wear turtlenecks or miniskirts. It’s their choice. They aren’t responsible for men’s thought. — Futch Cassidy and the 🌊🐐 Kid (@TraumaN4mdWitch) June 18, 2021

Welp. I don’t like Matthew West anymore. He missed the mark on that new song by a long shot. 😭 — Jingle jangle Jessica (@Jessicaebersole) June 19, 2021

Matthew West can fuck offff 😂😂👌 pic.twitter.com/jikKKK3pMq — Samwell⚔️ (@Samwell_0) June 24, 2021

Honestly one of the most personally upsetting things for me about Matthew West's song "Modest is Hottest" is that in my faith deconstruction, a lot of Christian music that I once loved & found comfort in has become triggering. A couple of Matthew West's songs 1/3 — Brianna/Bri (@bnbthehugger) June 21, 2021

Yeah hi it’s been days and I’m still sitting here fuming over that stupid modest is hottest song matthew west wrote — Grace 💚 (@graciemaynard23) June 24, 2021

matthew west’s new song “modest is hottest” is gross and a perfect example of how purity culture in churches places all blame on young women…i vaguely remember Jesus saying TO MEN “if your right eye causes you to stumble, pluck it out”….but anyway — abby baker (@abbygrace516) June 22, 2021

my mind is soup after listening to that new matthew west song. absolutely love that the most sexual/inappropriate thing he could think of was a crop top.



if a centimeter of my midriff causes you to topple over into lust, you are the problem. — laura (@laurawigdor) June 20, 2021

from the very bottom of my heart, i want cardi b to destroy matthew west — kristin (@kristinnshaffer) June 19, 2021

Gross. Maybe instead of putting them in turtlenecks and sensible slacks, teach them that their bodies aren't sinful, how to detect predatory behavior & how to throw a mean punch. Sincerely, a woman who was sexually assaulted in a cute sweater and jeans. — Britt (@britts17) June 18, 2021

I have three sons, and just know, in the future I intend on doing a boy-centered version of the Matthew West song.



It will be a screamo song entitled, “Gouge Out Your Eyes.” — Lindsay Fickas (@lindsayfickas) June 19, 2021

List of men allowed to tell me how to feel about purity culture or the Modest is Hottest video. List of men allowed to tell me how to dress. List of men who know more about my lived experience than I do. List of men in charge of my spiritual life or theology @matthew_west pic.twitter.com/kkOkRRKpc8 — Jen Cretu (@JenniferCretu) June 22, 2021

On the day of its release, Matthew West took to Twitter to share that the song is “a light-hearted take on an age-old struggle.” He maintained that the song has been made to remind daughters that “appearance doesn’t define them” in a “ridiculously silly way.”

"Dear daughters, it’s me your father, I think it’s time we had a talk..” The Modest is Hottest music video is out now! This song is a light-hearted take on an age-old struggle. Watch now! https://t.co/fzXCZePpxA pic.twitter.com/QckGSjjAFR — Matthew West (@matthew_west) June 18, 2021

As a dad raising daughters, this song is my ridiculously silly way of reminding them that their appearance doesn’t define them. While the world might focus on the outward appearance, the Lord looks at the heart. Regardless, they are beautiful inside and out! (Even in turtlenecks) — Matthew West (@matthew_west) June 18, 2021

However, both the satire and the concept of the song did not sit well with the listeners. As Matthew West continues to face severe backlash online, it remains to be seen if the singer will directly address the issue any further.

