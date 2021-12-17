MAXPRO from ‘Shark Tank’: Cost and all about founder’s team who are experienced engineers

This Friday, Shark Tank Season 13 returns with a new episode and interesting business deals. One such unique product is MAXPRO portable smart gym.

Shark Tank product is an innovative fitness system that combines all the basic exercise equipment in one product. As per the brand’s website, the founder of MAXPRO Nezar and his team are experienced engineers. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

The “Our Story” section reads:

“We have been working for over 4 years now perfecting every detail. We are experienced engineers from the Motor City (Detroit), with decades of experience in product development in the automotive industry. We have designed and built world-class products for other companies, and with the MAXPRO™, we decided to set out on our own and bring to market a whole ecosystem of fitness products that align with our minimalist design theme- all of the power and versatility but with light weight and portability in mind.”

Story behind MAXPRO

Nezar apparently cannot live without a committed exercise routine. Thus, he used to dislike missing his workouts during business travel. Due to his background as a Division 1 soccer player at Eastern Michigan University, Nezar has honed a fitness routine. After failing to find a portable fitness system that met his needs, he created his own.

Nezar reportedly doodled the design on a napkin and then worked on it as a long-term project. He then recruited a group of engineers to the team. These engineers have worked on modern devices like hoverboards, sports vehicles, and athletic shoes.

Where to buy it?

Interested personnel can purchase the MAXPRO fitness system on the brand’s website.

The basic pack, SmartConnect Portable Cable Machine, costs $849. The MAXPRO Elite Bundle is valued at $1,330. The brand also sells backpacks, wall tracks, foldable benches, and wrist straps.

The items included in the basic MAXPRO pack are:

A base made of aerospace-grade aluminum and impact-resistant plastics

3-piece Quick Connect Longbar

Workout handles

Ankle/wrist straps

Door mount

USB charger

MAXPRO fitness system is compact and portable, weighing less than 10 pounds and can be folded in half.

All about ‘Shark Tank’ episode 9

While MAXPRO looks like a useful product, the sharks might find it a bit expensive.

Shark Tank episode 9 will include Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary as investors/sharks. Daniel Lubetzky will be the guest shark.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank episode 9 mentioned Nezar’s product. It reads:

“First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Rochester, Michigan, who introduces his innovative fitness system with on-the-go simplicity that will help you stick with your workouts.”

Apart from MAXPRO, the other business deals on Shark Tank will be Liberate, Banana Loca and Tenikle.

The ninth episode of Shark Tank Season 13 is all set to air on Friday, December 17, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

