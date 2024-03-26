Maxwell ‘The Serenade Tour’ 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 24, 2024, to October 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be the singer's first new tour in 2024 and will feature performances from across his discography.

The upcoming tour will take place in cities such as Louisville, Nashville, and Chicago, among others. Maxwell announced the new tour via a post on the official Instagram on March 25, 2024:

Artist Presale for the tour will be available on March 27, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. There will also be a VIP package presale and a Platinum presale available at the same time.

A Live Nation presale will be available from March 28, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The presale code for accessing said presale is KEY. Simultaneously, there will also be Ticketmaster, social media, and venue presales available, which can be accessed via individual presale codes or subscriptions.

General tickets will be available from March 29, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website or Ticketmaster.

Maxwell ‘The Serenade Tour’ 2024 dates and venues

Maxwell started the year with a concert cruise onboard the ship Norwegian Pearl in February that also featured Leela James, Ledisi, Robert Glasper, and more. This was followed by his appearance at the Miami Gardens in Florida for the Jazz in the Gardens festival on March 10, 2024.

Now Maxwell is set to embark on a new US tour October London and Jazmine Sullivan will be joining him as supporting acts. Singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan is best known for her album Heaux Tales, which won the Best R&B Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

The full list of dates and venues for the Maxwell ‘The Serenade Tour’ 2024 is given below:

September 14, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

September 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

September 17, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

September 20, 2024 – Hampton, Virginia at Hampton Coliseum

September 21, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

September 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 25, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Barclays Center

September 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 28, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 29, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 1, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

October 3, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 4, 2024 – Washington D.C. at Capital One Arena

October 6, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 9, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 10, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 11, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

October 13, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 16, 2024 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum

October 18, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

October 19, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

October 20, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

October 23, 2024 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

October 25, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

October 26, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

October 27, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum

Aside from his upcoming tour, Maxwell is also set to appear at the Cincinnati Music Festival before the start of his tour on July 26, 2024. The singer will appear in a festival lineup that is also set to include Ne-Yo and Fantasia, among other artists.