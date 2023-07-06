Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 8 recap: A shocking death yet again 

Season 5 of Mayans M.C. has, by far, been the most unpredictable season so far. People have been dying like there is no tomorrow and who knows how it's going to end for the rest of the main characters. This series showcases the exploits of a dangerous biker gang.

This episode of the show titled "Her Blacks Crackle and Drag" saw the tragic death of Hope. She was responsible for it. This episode was directed by Brett Dos Santos and written by Sean Varela and Vincent Vargas.

Mayans M.C. season 5 episode 8 recap: How did Hope die?

This episode of Mayans M.C. saw the sad demise of Hope. As seen in the show so far, Hope and Leti had run into quite a lot of trouble. Isaac had, in fact, nabbed her and held her hostage for a while, but Leti came to her rescue. Leti snuck into the Sons of Anarchy outpost and got Hope out of there.

After the two friends got out, they got into a car and drove away. Leti drove while Hope sat beside her. It looked like they were going to start over again, but Hope had different plans. Hope truly believed that, no matter what happened, Isaac would never let them live freely and would always be after them. They would have to lay low for the rest of their lives with a target on their backs.

Hope begged Leti to stop the car. After the latter listened to her, she got out of the car and told her friend,

“Thank you for giving me a home. For being my best friend. These last months have been the best of my life, and I won’t ever let that get ruined. He’s gonna keep coming. He’s gonna keep coming for me. And he’ll hurt you… I love you. Now I have to set you free."

After saying this, she took a few steps back and came in the way of a semi-truck. The vehicle crushed Hope, and she breathed her last. A heartbroken Letti cried her heart out on the side of the road.

On the other end, the Mayans were mourning the loss of their brother Creeper. He had been killed in the previous episode in prison. He knew that E.Z was the snitch in the club and was close to telling everybody, but little did he know that E.Z had the prison under his control.

E.Z still gave a eulogy at Creeper's funeral. He said,

"I killed my brother. I killed Creeper. It was on my watch. If I’d made different decisions, or acted faster to make alliances, he’d still be here. I couldn’t protect him. And I’ll never forgive myself for that."

While everyone in the room thought he truly regretted Creeper's death, the truth was that he was just patronizing the dead.

Mayans M.C. synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Mayans M.C. reads,

"Mayans M.C." follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the California/Mexico border. Once a golden boy with the American dream within his grasp, EZ and his brother, Angel, are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder."

It further states,

"Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended. Meanwhile, their father, Felipe, struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made."

Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Mayans M.C. premiered on September 4, 2018.

