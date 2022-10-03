"Maybe it's just a bad movie": Billy Eichner leaves internet divided by blaming homophobia for Bros low box office numbers

In response to the underwhelming box office debut of his LGBTQ romantic comedy Bros, Billy Eichner expressed his sentiments, saying that "straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up."

The Universal movie, which is the first gay romantic comedy to be produced by a major Hollywood studio, opened to a meager $4.8 million and did not perform well in the south and most of middle America.

The movie had a dismal weekend at the box office, debuting in fourth place with a just $4.8 million total from 3,350 theaters. Despite having a low $22 million production budget, Bros is likely to struggle due to its underwhelming opening.

The top 10 markets for Bros were all located in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. It fared well in a number of other big cities, including Chicago.

Even as the comedy genre suffers on the big screen and increasingly moves into the streaming space, Universal has remained in the industry. Producer Judd Apatow of Bros. and director-writer Nicholas Stoller, who oversaw the movie, are among the studio's longstanding collaborators.

The writer, producer, and actor of "Bros," Billy Eichner, said in a thread shared on his official Twitter that he is "extremely pleased" with the film and detailed his weekend attendance at a sold-out preview in Los Angeles.

Billy Eichner also said that a theatre chain had planned to remove the movie's trailer from its programming because of its "gay content," but Universal was able to persuade the firm to keep it in the pre-show rotation.

Following its global premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, Bros received praise from reviewers, and the studio received praise for embarking on the production. On Rotten Tomatoes, it now has a stellar reviewers' approval rating of 95%. It received an A CinemaScore from viewers who thought it was impressive.

Regarding the poor box office numbers, however, Eichner said:

“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is."

billy eichner @billyeichner Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈

Billy Eichner's first leading role in a major studio film comes in Bros. The actor, who made his name with roles in Billy on the Street and Parks and Recreation on NBC, also stars in the movie alongside Luke Macfarlane and Harvey Fierstein.

Billy Eichner causes controversy online

On September 30, 2022, Bros was released in cinemas. Bros is the first openly LGBTQ-cast rom-com to have a significant theatrical distribution from a major studio. The romantic comedy centers on a nerdy podcast presenter who meets a lawyer.

Following Eichner's unfiltered comments, Twitter users had a lot to say about the movie as well:

Antay Bilgutay @midmodman @billyeichner On Friday, I had to put my dog down. I have been grief-stricken all weekend. My husband took me to Bros to spell my sorrow, and it worked. The film is a delight, and for two hours I forgot to be sad. I didn’t think it would be possible to laugh like that for months. Thank you. @billyeichner On Friday, I had to put my dog down. I have been grief-stricken all weekend. My husband took me to Bros to spell my sorrow, and it worked. The film is a delight, and for two hours I forgot to be sad. I didn’t think it would be possible to laugh like that for months. Thank you.

DesiBarb @DesiBarb @PopBase Or maybe it’s just a bad movie @PopBase Or maybe it’s just a bad movie

👸🏽Mother Strawberry Sativa Pharmaceutica💚💊 @Mae_DayJ I really wish I could support the #BrosMovie starring @billyeichner but it's only been released in theaters. Everyone I know that wants to see this movie is like myself, too high risk to go to the theaters, especially now that covid restrictions are so but gone. I really wish I could support the #BrosMovie starring @billyeichner but it's only been released in theaters. Everyone I know that wants to see this movie is like myself, too high risk to go to the theaters, especially now that covid restrictions are so but gone.

vijay 🇺🇦 🇹🇼 @SunnyDayCBay I didn’t see the Billy Eichner movie because I’m too cheap to cough up twelve bucks for two hours in a theater. Like that’s a month of Netflix right there. I didn’t see the Billy Eichner movie because I’m too cheap to cough up twelve bucks for two hours in a theater. Like that’s a month of Netflix right there.

𝙪𝙤ɯǝᗡ 𝙪𝙤ǝ𝙉 @yezzzurp



It's kind of hilarious seeing the complete opposite reactions on the timeline.



So many, "it was great and actually gay," to, "Billy Eichner sucks" I have no feelings towards that Bros movie. Probably will never watch it cause romantic stuff isn't my jazz but....It's kind of hilarious seeing the complete opposite reactions on the timeline.So many, "it was great and actually gay," to, "Billy Eichner sucks" I have no feelings towards that Bros movie. Probably will never watch it cause romantic stuff isn't my jazz but....It's kind of hilarious seeing the complete opposite reactions on the timeline. So many, "it was great and actually gay," to, "Billy Eichner sucks" 😅

JM @j_pmccoy Billy Eichner please stop advertising your movie we get it Billy Eichner please stop advertising your movie we get it https://t.co/NZ9zGGmuFR

Randa Jarrar @randajarrar Billy Eichner's BROS examines white cis gay masculinity so well, ive never seen anything like it, bravo @billyeichner Billy Eichner's BROS examines white cis gay masculinity so well, ive never seen anything like it, bravo @billyeichner

𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕣 𝕘𝕝𝕠𝕨 @phosphor_glow HOT TAKE: i like billy eichner i think he is funny



i haven't seen Bros i can't comment on it i just like him HOT TAKE: i like billy eichner i think he is funnyi haven't seen Bros i can't comment on it i just like him

Nevertheless, Bros has received raving reviews from critics and great viewership ratings. In the upcoming weeks, Universal will be hoping that word-of-mouth gives the movie some lasting power.

