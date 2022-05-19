Vince McMahon's epic reaction to Logan Paul's podcast

Despite his enormous success in the sports entertainment industry, Vince McMahon doesn't seem to understand a lot of things when it comes to today's pop culture.

Logan Paul is the latest in a long line of celebrities brought in as cameo performers by WWE. The Youtube star has been wildly successful in multiple arenas, including boxing and podcasting. Although the company brought Paul in for the last two WrestleMania events, it doesn't seem like it was done because McMahon was a fan of his podcast.

Speaking about his WWE experience on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul recalled trying to impress Vince McMahon when they first met over the fact that he has the number one podcast in the world. However, it appears that this revelation meant very little to Mr. McMahon:

"I sat at the WWE, the executive chair office with Vince McMahon and Company the other day," Logan Paul said. "Looked at him straight in the f**king eyes and said, ‘I’m the host of the number one podcast in the world Vince.’ (He said) Nothing." [H/T: Thirsty for News]

Vince McMahon promised Logan Paul he would be a babyface after WrestleMania 38

While Logan Paul is a natural heel and got the appropriate response from the WWE Universe, a plan was in place before WrestleMania to turn him babyface after The Show of Shows.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Paul had it negotiated in his contract that Mr. McMahon would turn him babyface following his match at the WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to have gone down as intended.

Even though The Miz attacked Logan Paul at WrestleMania, the crowd response that evening got more of a babyface reaction for The Miz than any type of sympathy for Paul.

