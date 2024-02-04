"Maybe Trump is the answer": 50 Cent criticizes NYC Migrant Card policy on Instagram, expresses support for Donald Trump

50 Cent, the American rapper and television producer, has expressed his disagreements and criticism about the latest New York City program. Mayor Eric Adams plans to distribute $53 million to city migrants on pre-paid credit cards.

On February 3, 2024, the 48-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of the Post’s news coverage on his Instagram. He wrote,

"WTF Mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works 🤷🏽‍♂️ somebody explain. Can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer."

According to Fox News, the policy intends to help asylum seekers pay for food with hard cash at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, went on Instagram this Saturday to criticize the new policy announced by the Adams administration. He also seemingly expressed his intent to vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections.

New York City is planning to give $53 million to migrant families with pre-paid credit cards. Mayor Eric Adams's office pushed the policy. The program will begin with 500 migrant families in short-term hotel stays at the Roosevelt Hotel. The report read,

"The cards can only be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores — and migrants must sign an affidavit swearing they will only spend the funds on food and baby supplies or they will be kicked out of the program."

50 Cent seemingly does not agree with the policy, along with many of the conservatives in the United States. The reason could be because the asylum seekers are illegal immigrants, as per The New York Post. Many citizens supporting the Republican Party believe that the money could go to the homeless citizens of America instead.

The credit cards will reportedly be refilled every 28 days, and the amount depends on the size of the family. For instance, a family of four could receive nearly $1,000 monthly. 50 Cent also mentioned how MSNBC host Ari Melber "can’t explain this" to him, adding, "I’m stuck." He likely means he spoke to the host for answers, per The Independent.

50 Cent reportedly revealed how frustrated this new policy made him by saying voting for Donald Trump might be the answer. This is not the first time the rapper has mulled over voting for the former President when faced with a Democratic Party policy he did not like.

Back in 2020, 50 Cent slammed the then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax plan on Instagram, stating,

"WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT. FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care, Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind."

However, 50 Cent recanted his statement several days later, per The New York Post.

The 2024 Republican candidates are eagerly awaiting the results of the official representation. It has not been decided who will be the leader of the Republicans for the November 2024 elections. However, many polls and surveys have shown a prediction that Donald Trump is seemingly leading over the other candidates.