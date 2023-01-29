Mayfair Witches episode 4 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed

Mayfair Witches episode 4 will be released on AMC on Sunday, January 29, at 9 pm ET. The episode will feature Rowan discovering the macabre truth about her family and bloodline.

This supernatural thriller drama television series is based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy - Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It follows Rowan, a woman who realizes she has supernatural powers and sets out on a quest to find her birth parents so she can discover her true identity.

Mayfair Witches cast includes Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Jack Huston as Lasher, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair in lead roles. Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, and Jen Richards appear in supporting roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from the show.

What do we know about the upcoming episode of Mayfair Witches?

The upcoming episode is titled Curiouser and Curiouser and is directed by Axelle Carolyn. From the preview, it looks like Rowan will dig further into her origins and family, and even visit her ancestral home in the city of New Orleans.

She will be attending her birth-mother Deirdre's funeral after her ruthless murder right in front of Rowan's eyes. She has finally found a friend in Ciprien Grieve and, for the first time, is able to trust someone. As for Lasher, he is hell-bent on continuing the Mayfair curse/boon.

We will also get to know a bit more about the first-ever Mayfair witch, Suzanne, and finally get to know who killed Deirdre.

The official synopsis of episode 3, according to AMC, reads:

"At Deirdre's funeral, Rowan is plunged into the world of the infamous Mayfair family; Uncle Cortland and Aunt Carlotta present diverging views on Lasher; Rowan must choose whom to trust and face the dire consequences; Sip identifies Deirdre's killer."

This episode was written by Lindsey Villarreal.

What happened in episode 3 of Mayfair Witches?

Rowan decided to stay with Ciprien after finding it hard to trust anyone in the aftermath of witnessing the brutal murder of her mother. Ciprien made her aware of his own gifts and tried to explain who Lasher was. Visibly confused, Rowan realizes how powerful she is and wants to learn how to control her powers.

Ciprien had to leave to investigate Deirdre's murder after suggesting Rowan not leave the house since Lasher was lurking. The cunning Lasher still managed to take her out of Ciprien's house by starting a fire and finally meeting her face-to-face at a funeral procession.

He woos her, appears before her, takes different forms, and plays mind games. Rowan realizes this and flees. We learned, on the other hand, that Deirdre's necklace was cursed after Delphine's brutal death.

What is Mayfair Witches about?

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDB, reads:

"Follows a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

The series was created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

Don't forget to watch the fourth episode of Mayfair Witches, titled Curiouser and Curiouser, on Sunday, January 29, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

