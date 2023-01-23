Mayfair Witches episode 3 recap: Do Rowan and Lasher finally meet?

The world of Mayfair Witches is filled with mysterious and inexplicable events, and Alexandra Daddario's character, Dr. Rowan Feilding, is becoming increasingly familiar with the sinister reality and her unholy origins.

The Mayfair Witches story was not initially very compelling, but it has grown increasingly intriguing as more information about the history of the mysterious family has been revealed. The audience learns that the origins of the Mayfair family do not lie in America, but in Scotland in the early 17th century.

The show will certainly piece together the Mayfair origin puzzle with Suzzane and his family in the Scottish village, but for the time being, poor Rowan is having a terrible time trusting anyone in the city of New Orleans.

Let's take a closer look at what happened in episode three of Mayfair Witches titled Second Line.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

After witnessing the traumatic death of her birthmother Deirdre Mayfair, can Rowan still carry on with her mission?

Rowan's quest for the truth begins on a difficult note as she is confronted with the violent death of the woman she was snatched from. This traumatic event causes her to experience panic and confusion as she struggles to understand the reasons behind what is happening.

Rowan is unsure if she should trust her grand-aunt, Carlotta, when she suggests that Rowan come stay with her in order to remain safe. However, she does not forget the main purpose of her trip. Ciprien Grieve appears to be the only trustworthy person, but as the story unfolds, it looks like he too is involved in some questionable activities.

Rowan receives information from Ciprien about Lasher and also learns about Ciprien's own uncontrollable powers. In order to stay safe from Lasher, who is searching for love after the death of Deirdre, Rowan and Ciprien decide that it would be best for her to stay at Ciprien's place. However, they both fail to account for the fact that Lasher is not human and is always one step ahead of them.

Despite the protection of the magic of Talamasca around Ciprien's house, Lasher manages to get Rowan out by starting a fire. The audience and Rowan are led to believe that they are witnessing a traditional New Orleans Jazz funeral, but it all turns out to be a part of Lasher's master plan to get closer to his intended target.

Lasher and Rowan meet in person for the first time ever. He intoxicates her with his mystique and words, and it almost seems as if she has no choice but to fall for the demonic creature. They share a kiss, but Lasher then takes his mind game to a new level by appearing in front of Rowan as Deirdre.

Realizing that she was falling under Lasher's control, Rowan immediately flees the scene. Upon returning home, she starts to piece together the events of the evening. She and Ciprien are beginning to understand each other better and are growing closer. The episode ends with them holding hands as Ciprien prepares to research the tragic past of the 13th Mayfair witch.

What is the secret behind the emerald necklace and does the murder of Deirdre Mayfair get solved?

Delphine's story ends in this episode with her gruesome death, and Deirdre's beautiful emerald necklace seems to be the reason for the death. While the significance of this necklace has not been fully explained yet, it is clear that it plays an important role in both the story and the history of the Mayfair family.

Ciprien's ability to research the history of any person or object is put to the test when he is unable to uncover the identity of Deirdre's murderer. However, the emotional moment of Rowan learning about her birth from Ciprien adds a heartwarming layer to his character, highlighting his affectionate side.

It remains uncertain whether the friendship between Rowan and Ciprien will develop into romantic love or if it will meet a tragic end due to Lasher's actions.

