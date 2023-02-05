Mayfair Witches episode 5 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed

Mayfair Witches episode 5 will be released on AMC on Sunday, February 5, at 9 pm ET. The episode will show Rowan discovering the macabre truth about her family and bloodline.

This 2023 television series is based on Anne Rice's popular novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It follows Rowan Fielding, a woman with uncontrollable powers, who sets out on a quest to find her birth parents in order to discover the truth about herself, after being raised by her adoptive mother, Elena.

The cast of Mayfair Witches includes Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Jack Huston as Lasher, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair in lead roles. Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, and Jen Richards appear in supporting roles.

The upcoming episode of Mayfair Witches will introduce the first Mayfair witch to viewers

The upcoming episode of the series, titled The Thrall, is directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour and written by Sean Reycraft. Most of the occurrences in this episode, as is evident from the preview, seem to take place inside the Mayfair house with heavy involvement from Rowan, Lasher, and Ciprien.

Lasher's obsession with Rowan is growing stronger by the day after Deirdre's passing. Viewers were previously made aware of the fact that Rowan is the 13th witch in the family, and this number is very important and special for the family as well as Lasher. Meanwhile, Ciprien and Rowan seem to be increasingly getting closer.

The official synopsis of episode 5, according to AMC, reads:

"Trapped in the First Street House, Rowan and Sip must confront its many mysteries in order to escape; Rowan grapples with an inconceivable offer; Sip's sister Odette makes a horrifying discovery."

Viewers will also get to learn more about the first-ever Mayfair witch, Suzanne, and Lasher will finally formally introduce himself to Rowan in the upcoming episode.

What happened in episode 4 of Mayfair Witches?

Rowan and Cispen attended her mother's funeral, although everyone was startled by her presence, as if she were a ghost. Carlotta invited her to the Mayfair home to attend a small afterparty. Rowan initially rejected the offer but eventually showed up at her ancestral home.

Ciprien, however, had to leave the funeral early in order to investigate Deirdre's murder and discovered a horrific reality regarding the murderer and Lasher. At Mayfair House, Rowan learns more about her family, even discovering that she owns the house after a conversation with Cortland.

Meanwhile, in a startling turn of events, Carlotta tried to kill Rowan and herself by setting the house on fire, but Ciprien managed to save Rowan at the last moment. Unfortunately, Carlotta accidentally stabs him, and when Rowan and Ciprien were trying to leave home, Lasher shut the door with his powers.

More about Mayfair Witches

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDB, reads:

"Follows a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

The series was created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford. Michael Uppendahl, Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, Jeff Freilich, Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, and Esta Spalding are the executive producers of the show, while Will Bates is credited for the music.

Don't forget to watch the fifth episode of Mayfair Witches, titled The Thrall, on Sunday, February 5, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

