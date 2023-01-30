Mayfair Witches episode 4 recap: Who tried to kill Rowan? 

Before we get to the entire review of the fourth episode of Mayfair Witches, let us begin by quoting our favorite attorney, Mr. Saul Goodman, who once said:

"If a mosquito’s buzzing around you, it bites you on the a*s, you don’t go gunning for the mosquito’s attorney. You go grab a flyswatter."

Walter and Jesse definitely didn't choose the shortcut, but it looks like one particular individual from Mayfair Witches took Saul's advice very seriously.

After a rather monotonous start, it is safe to say that Mayfair Witches has picked up pace, with some real bone-chilling magic finally starting to happen. Rowan's search for the truth is leading her to a bottomless pit of anguish and confusion, and now a womanizing immortal man is in love with her.

Moreover, how is someone ever going to recover from witnessing the cruel death of a loved one right before their eyes? While the latest episode did give us some answers, it left us asking more questions.

Let's take a closer look at what happened in episode four of Mayfair Witches, titled Curiouser and Curiouser.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Did Carlotta attempt to terminate the Mayfair matriarchy by murdering Rowan?

Yes, she certainly did. But we are sure she had her reasons.

While some consider Lasher to be a generational gift, for most women, this demonic entity is what caused them to perish. Although the episode didn't credit the untimely passing of Suzzane's mother to Lasher in the flashback to 17th-century Scotland, viewers sure saw a creepy mourning ritual involving the dance of witches.

We then return to the present, where we see Rowan awakening from an erotic dream involving her potential lover Ciprien and her true lover, Lasher.

It is becoming slightly daunting to differentiate between dreams and reality, because we have now entered the territory of the unexplainable.

Rowan and Ciprien decide to attend her late biological mother's funeral and pay their respects to the departed. However, upon reaching, Talamasca contacts Ciprien to give him a fresh lead on Deirdre's murder. As a result, Ciprien has to leave early, leaving Rowan alone, which turns out to be a recipe for disaster.

Also, at the start of the episode, we learn that the emerald necklace has been taken off the corpse of Delphine by Lasher, and Rowan is bound to sport it. As Ciprien continues investigating Deirdre's murder, the Mayfair family and friends stare at Rowan like they have seen a ghost. Everyone is visibly curious about her and is well aware of what power she holds.

After the funeral, Carlotta requests Rowan to attend the reception. Rowan is hesitant in the beginning, but ultimately does show up at the ancestral Mayfair mansion. Here, she is introduced to the term "designee" and learns about the history of her family in depth. Viewers are even introduced to some new characters who are going to be vital in shaping future episodes.

For the first time ever, we get to see Rowan interact with the fishy Cortland. As expected, Carlotta interrupts them and ruins a rather compelling conversation where Rowan learns she not only has Lasher in her life but also owns the house they were in. Carlotta and her brother Cortland argue, and this becomes a party-pooping moment.

Rowan stays back for dinner out of pity for her old great-aunt but this too turns out to be a terrible decision. Before dinner, she explores the mansion and discovers the emerald necklace her mother wore. She puts it on and is caught in the act by an eavesdropping Carlotta. The old woman, who appeared rather welcoming at first, suddenly seems to be overtaken by evil at this sight.

Rowan sends Ciprien a picture of the necklace and he instantly realizes this is bad news. He leaves his research and rushes to the Mayfair mansion to tend to his new friend.

Meanwhile, Rowan and Carlotta are seen having dinner together. However, what looked like a wholesome bonding moment quickly escalates to bloodshed as the old woman attempts to burn down the house along with Rowan.

She wanted to do so to end the Mayfair curse with the death of Rowan. Once Rowan dies without a daughter, Lasher will have nobody to prey on.

Thankfully, Ciprien appears just in time to save Rowan, but not before he gets stabbed by Carlotta. Lasher also briefly appears before the old woman and horrifically utters:

"She's already mine."

This confirms the end of the last few bits of normalcy in Rowan's life.

Just as Rowan and Ciprien attempt to flee, the mansion doors shut, trapping them in the house. The episode concludes here.

Lasher has his own way of dealing with grief

Elsewhere, Deirdre's killer was discovered, but before Ciprien and Talamasca could extract a confession, the killer was horrifically murdered by Lasher.

He is still grieving the loss of his old flame but deals with it with vengeance.

We also learned that Deirdre's killer was hired by someone else to carry out the murder. While some questions have been answered in the episode, most stones were left unturned.

Episode 5 of Mayfair Witches arrives on February 5, 2023.

