Mayfair Witches episode 8 release date, time, what to expect, and more details explored

The hit 2023 drama Mayfair Witches is all set to release another episode, which will be sure to have fans glued to their screens. Episode 8 of the show will be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 9 pm (ET)/(PT).

This episode will serve as the season finale of an agonizing journey for Rowan from start to finish.

Starring Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding, the show follows the character's journey from being a neurosurgeon to becoming a powerful witch in the Mayfair family. Growing up, Rowan always knew she was different from everyone else. She possessed supernatural abilities, which could even take lives or gravely hurt someone.

An ancient demon called Lasher never leaves her side. Lasher has been connected to the Mayfair family for hundreds of years across several generations. This twisted phenomenon first began in Scotland in the 17th century when Suzanne Mayfair summoned the demon.

Mayfair Witches episode 8: What has Cortland been keeping a secret?

The upcoming episode of Mayfair Witches is titled What Rough Beast. It has been directed by Alexis Ostrander and written by Esta Spalding.

Rowan has finally learned the truth about her existence and is now striving to catch the internet troll/witch hunter who shot her cousin Tessa to death. She herself was shot but the bullet didn't cause her too much harm. However, Rowan isn't aware that her story has just begun.

Rowan is the key to a century-old prophecy that has haunted her family for years. It was mentioned earlier that she is the thirteenth witch in the family and this information will play a significant role in this episode. Lasher and Rowan will finally meet again and a lot of questions will be answered by the duo.

Cortland has clearly been hiding something about Rowan from the very start. His true intentions will be uncovered and Ciprien's role in the prophecy will expand.

The official synopsis of What Rough Beast reads:

"Rowan inadvertently discovers her role in a prophecy that's held the Mayfair family for generations; Sip's investigation reaches its conclusion, uncovering secrets that could tarnish both Rowan's family and his role in the Talamasca."

What happened in Mayfair Witches episode 7?

In the previous episode of Mayfair Witches, Tessa was shot dead by the internet troll/witch hunter who had stolen Deirdre's heart from the morgue. She had been kidnapped earlier by the witch hunters and Rowan and her folks were doing everything they could to rescue her. Even after the transfer, Lasher didn't show up to help Tess, and everyone, including Rowan, was skeptical if the transfer indeed worked.

Cortland's body language and actions were very suspicious during this hour. He forced Rowan to summon Lasher and appeared to be hiding something from everyone. Thankfully, his daughter Jojo was onto him.

Ciprien managed to get out of the astral projection he was trapped in. During his journey, he discovered how everything first began with Suzanne and Lasher. Rowan was pregnant with his baby and his first instinct was to go to her. But his efforts were stopped by the Talamasca.

A pregnant Rowan managed to track down Tessa in an abandoned warehouse and killed almost all the witch hunters. Sadly, she couldn't save her cousin and got injured in the process.

This episode was titled Tessa and was written by Alexis Ostrander and Sarah Cornwell and directed by Esta Spalding.

Mayfair Witches season finale will be released on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 9 pm (ET)/(PT).

