McDonald's Marble Cold Brew: Price, locations, and all you need to know 

McDonald's is all set to introduce a new summer beverage to help its customers get through the summer. The brand's restaurants will begin testing two cold brew choices on April 27 in 600 of its Southern California locations, according to Restaurant Business. The two choices are a traditional cold brew that will be served black with ice and a marble cold brew.

Cold brews have been the talk of the town in the recent past. According to a Marketwatch analysis, the cold brew market was valued at $4 million as of 2019 and this figure is projected to grow to $30 million by the end of 2026, which would mark an increase of 32.5%.

Ingredients and price of McDonald's Marble Cold Brew

The two new coffee alternatives that the brand is testing include the simple Cold Brew, which is simply black coffee poured over ice. Customers can choose to add sugar and cream to their drink.

Another offering is the Marble Cold Brew, which is served over ice after being mixed with cream, chocolate, and caramel syrup. In the Southern California market, McDonald's is pricing these drinks at around $1 higher than its iced coffee offerings. Meaning, the two new drinks will be available for about $4.69 for a medium.

Additionally, the new offerings can be prepared with already-owned machinery, benefiting operators' bottom lines and increasing the likelihood of widespread adoption.

CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement:

"On core menu, chicken for us is a big opportunity, as is coffee. I think on burgers, we're very well developed. But chicken and coffee, in particular, offer us, I think, a good growth opportunity. And we're going to be focused on that with some very specific product."

McDonald's McCafe has made a lot of additions to its menu recently

Since the firm brought back the McCafé coffee and bakery menu in 2017 with new espresso choices, it has undergone a variety of additions, both permanent and temporary. Apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon buns were all added to the brand's McCafé menu in 2020. It temporarily reinstated cheese danishes in the US in September of last year as well.

The chain has just unveiled four new McCafé menu items in Australia, including a banana and blueberry bread. In March, the brand also partnered with Oatly in Austria to introduce oat milk to the McCafé menu for the first time.

About McDonald's

The brand has come a long way since it was founded in 1940 by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald in San Bernardino, California.

The siblings moved from New England to California in a quest for opportunities after failing in the film industry, where they found successful operating drive-in restaurants. When they created the Speedee Service System in 1948, which included 15-cent hamburgers, they streamlined their processes and found success. They then made the decision to franchise their concept.

The company is presently one of the largest and most well-known fast-food chains in the world, with more than 40,000 locations scattered across over 100 countries.

