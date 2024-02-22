MCU finally takes away the one thing that made Captain Marvel special 

In Sentry #3's preview, Marvel unleashes its greatest secret, which is the introduction of Ryan Sentry, a speedster with super speed, which no longer keeps Captain Marvel at the position of the speediest. Ryan turns out to be faster and stronger than both Captain Marvel and Maximus. His ambition is to fight other possible inheritors, like the original Sentry, Bob Reynolds.

Ryan's arrival throws the established order into chaos, making way for a galactic battle. Captain Marvel, famous for her irresistible strength and cosmic quests, comes face to face with a tough enemy in Ryan Sentry. The Avengers deal with Ryan's unbelievable powers, which surpass the standard notion of speed.

Ryan’s rise to power reflects the evolution of Marvel’s universe and a new order of power structures and cosmic threats. Captain Marvel's meeting with Ryan Sentry is a crucial moment in the Marvel legend, which foreshadows a time when even the most iconic of heroes will have to face their limits in battles with cosmic powers.

The rise of Ryan Sentry: Who is this new Marvel character in Thunderbolts (2025)?

Ryan Sentry, the character brought alive by Lewis Pullman in 2025's Thunderbolts movie, is the latest Marvel character to mesmerize fans. Powered by super-strength, super-speed, super-intelligence, invulnerability, and enhanced senses, Sentry, Marvel's counterpart for Superman, is a character with a dark touch.

His powers are driven by heat energy from the sun and they are dependent on his mental state. Appearing in Sentry #3, he possesses all the powers of the original Sentry and can run as fast as light.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (Image via YouTube/YT Movies, 01:04)

Ryan coming to the forefront disrupts the superhero speedster hierarchy, which is then followed by a cosmic battle.

In the Marvel Comics universe, Sentry is the alter ego of Robert Reynolds, a forgotten hero with incredible abilities. His transformation occurs when he encounters the Golden Sentry Serum, a mysterious substance that alters his very being. Infused with the essence of a million exploding suns, this serum bestows upon him powers beyond imagination. But beneath the guise of Sentry lies a man grappling with his humanity.

Robert is not just a hero - he's a person with fears, doubts, and vulnerabilities. Despite his immense power, Robert yearns for connection and belonging. He seeks to protect not just the world, but also the people he holds dear. He is the essence of heroism: the pursuit of truth, justice, and compassion.

With the Marvel story developing, the complexity of Ryan Sentry's character is revealed and fans are promised a future where the most popular heroes will fight heroic villains in the constantly changing universe.

Ryan Sentry vs. Captain Marvel: An era of supremacy challenged

The fight between Ryan Sentry and Captain Marvel becomes a new benchmark for Marvel's storytelling. Ryan’s ascension to Marvel’s fastest hero, passing Captain Marvel and Quicksilver in speed and cosmic abilities, rocks the existing hierarchy of power.

The fight captures the evolving dynamics within the Avengers team and the greater Marvel Universe. This opens doors to the limits of superhero skills and the consequences of unrestrained authority.

Captain Marvel is famous for her unmatched speed (Image via YouTube/YT Movies, 00:33)

Ryan Sentry's rise signifies a new phase of problems for Captain Marvel and the Avengers, and soon what we are going to witness is the massacre which will set a new definition of supremacy in the Marvel universe.

Why Captain Marvel's character ultimately failed

It can be argued that Captain Marvel's incredible power makes it difficult to create plots worth telling. The titular character's eponymous first film just caters to fan service, trying to place her in the Avengers immediately.

Captain Marvel played by Brie Larson (Image via YouTube/YT Movies, 00:29)

Also, Brie Larson's character is stereotyped as too cocky and egotistical without the humility that superheroes are expected to have. Her growth within is considered less and yet slow in her development. Her power is noticeable, but her character has no real progression.

