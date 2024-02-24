Mea Culpa soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the show

Netflix’s recently released legal thriller, Mea Culpa, boasts a distinguished sound track by composer Amanda Delores Patricia Jones. While the lead character is played by American singer-actor Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry is the showrunner for the movie. Mea Culpa, a Netflix Original, arrived on the streaming platform on February 23, 2024.

Lead actor Kelly Rowland is also the co-producer of the movie, along with Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Dianne Ashford and Will Areu. Most of the filming took place in Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, followed by a few days in Chicago.

While it is too early to get adequate viewers’ response to rate the reception of the movie, Mea Culpa seems to be getting mixed reviews. However, the background score and the featured songs have been making waves.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Mea Culpa: A look at the impressive spread of songs and background score

Expand Tweet

The Emmy Award nominee Amanda Jones is handling the music for the recently released Mea Culpa, making the background score both compelling and definitive to the plot.

While the Netflix Original features many popular songs like Isaac Hayes’ Walk On By and Guiseppe Verdi’s Condotta Ell’era in Ceppi, Amanda has composed 16 songs to create a dramatic soundtrack.

List of songs by other artists, featured in Mea Culpa

Walk on By – Issac Hayes performed this song

Time Away – Jay Weigel performed this title

Only With You – Another one of Jay Weigel’s performances

Khavude – Performed by DJ Lag

Winnie (End of Me) – Fred Again performed this track

Samba of Love – Jay Weigel’s performance

Hello It’s Me – The Isley Brothers performed this song

And I Drove You Crazy – Performed by Banks

Unravel Me – Sabrina Claudio as the performer

Don’t Dig Nutin – writted by Stephen McIntosh and Joseph Charles

Condotta Ell’era in Ceppi – written Guiseppe Verdi is the writer

The list of songs used in Jones’ score for Mea Culpa

Mea Culpa Main Title Zyair She’s Not My Ex Shall We Get Started Any New Clients You Did Something to Her Remember When Mea Paints Better If We Meet Here Judges’ Chambers Appropriate Boundaries Mea Peels the Canvas You’re Heidi Is Cal Here Mea Escapes

Who is composer Amanda Jones?

Amanda Delores Patricia Jones is an American musician and composer. A member of the indie rock band, The Anti-Job, Jones began playing the piano at the age of three in her hometown of Columbia, Maryland.

After earning her BA in music from Vassar College and certificates from Berklee College of Music, she moved to Los Angeles in 2010 to start recording for her band. She is the first African-American female nominee to feature in the score category for the Emmys, for her work in 2020’s Home, a series on Apple TV+.

Besides Home, some of her other notable projects include films like How to Train Your Dragon 2, Kingsman: The Secret Service, One Angry Black Man, and Definition Please. Her stint with television includes shows like Nashville, Dear White People, St. Louis Superman, and many more.

What is Mea Culpa about?

Mea Culpa is a legal thriller on Netflix with singer Kelly Rowland playing the titular character of lawyer Mea Harper. The plot follows Mea as she faces a marital catastrophe after learning about her husband cheating on her. The other woman turns out to be the childhood girlfriend of the husband, Kal Hawthorne.

While Kal's mother seems supportive of his girlfriend, he is fired from his post as a nurse anesthetist for drinking and using drugs while on the job.

In the movie, Rowland's Mea takes up artist Zyair Malloy as a client after Malloy is accused of murdering his girlfriend. The prosecutor for the case is District Attorney Ray Hawthorne, who is Mea’s husband’s brother.

However, the accused tries to seduce Mea, who, for her part, tries psychological tricks to fathom her client’s guilt. As such, her personal problems push Mea into increased contact with Malloy, leading to her getting infatuated by him.

The movie was filmed in Chicago and Atlanta. Released on Netflix on February 23, 2024, Mea Culpa is currently available on the platform for streaming.