Cheyenne Clough, a 17-year-old mother, was found unresponsive and severely beaten in Crow Springs County Park, Minnesota, in the morning hours of June 1, 2016. She was also shot multiple times with wounds to the back of her head, neck, and shoulder. Three days later, the young mother succumbed to her injuries at Robbinsdale's North Memorial Medical Center.

Reports state that five individuals -- her so-called friends -- were arrested in connection with Clough's death in the days that followed. It was revealed that the events from the previous night culminated in the young mother's death after she threatened to call law enforcement on a friend who had an outstanding warrant during an argument.

This week's episode of ID's Mean Girl Murders, titled Minnesota Vicious, will chronicle the events from the tragic night when young mother Cheyenne Clough was brutally beaten and shot. The synopsis of the episode, which is scheduled to air on the channel this Monday, April 24, at 9:00 pm ET, reads as:

"Minnesota teen mom Cheyenne Clough is over the hallway dramas and petty jealousies of high school; she finds acceptance in a new crowd by moving in with two gals and their boyfriends, but after Cheyenne gets her own beau, distrust leads to death."

Cheyenne Clough threatened to have a friend arrested during an argument which led to her shooting death

On May 30 and 31, 2016, Cheyenne Clough and her group of friends, including Shawn Benson, Natasha Brandenburger, Callie Anderson, and Clough's boyfriend Devon Boyles, were staying at another friend Justin Jensen's Maple Lake house. They all considered each other friends and abused drugs like LSD and methamphetamine frequently.

On May 31, Jensen, whose house they were staying in, contacted a bounty hunter and had Clough's boyfriend arrested on a warrant, which upset the 19-year-old. She then threatened to call the cops on Callie Anderson, who had an outstanding warrant. This resulted in a heated argument between Clough and the others and continued until the early morning hours of June 1.

Clough's threat made others believe that she was a "snitch" and a "troublemaker" for them. Jensen then returned home sometime around 2 am along with Ed Zelko, both injected meth, after which the former instructed Natasha Brandenburger to bring him the .22 caliber revolver from the house and to also call Shawn Benson, who also injected meth.

After this, Jensen allegedly told the two men that Clough threatened to "take us all down" and tasked them with killing the mother-of-one. She was then taken to Crow Springs County Park where Benson and Zelko, shortly after 3 am, shot her four times. Nearby residents even reported hearing a woman scream and multiple gunshots sometime around that time.

Cheyenne Clough died at a hospital three days later which was then followed by the arrests of all suspects

After committing the crime, both men returned to Jensen's house. Cheyenne Clough's body was found the following morning near the park's entrance and she died at Robbinsdale's North Memorial Medical Center three days later, on June 4. As the investigation into her murder took off, the suspects reportedly fled to International Falls, where three out of the five involved were arrested.

According to reports, Jensen informed detectives looking into the case that he had given the go-ahead for Benson and Zelko to kill Clough and that he had hidden the murder weapon in Zelko's car. All three men were subsequently charged for the murder. Brandenburger and Anderson were charged for lesser crimes. Another man named Thomas Nicholson was also charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Learn more about the case on ID's Mean Girl Murders this Monday, at 9:00 pm ET.

