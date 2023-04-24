A Dalhart resident and loving father of two daughters, Joel Frazier, went missing in July 2017, triggering a months-long investigation that involved the FBI, the Texas Rangers, and both the fire and police departments of the city. Frazier's remains were found in an incinerator at a meat processing plant later in November. An autopsy revealed that he had been shot in the head.

Following the discovery, one of the 65-year-old's daughters, Camilla Frazier-Tidrow, and his son-in-law, Kory Tidrow, were arrested. A third individual named Benjamin Buck was also taken into custody. He worked at the plant and allegedly participated in concealing the victim's remains. Both Camilla and Kory were found guilty during their respective 2019 trials, while Benjamin pleaded guilty and got a reduced sentence.

ID's Mean Girl Murders chronicles Joel Frazier's murder case in an episode titled Mean Rodeo Queen.

The synopsis states:

"Joel Frazier is the proud father of two former rodeo queens, Camie and Jamie Frazier; suddenly he goes missing; the town rumor mill is busy, and the hostility between the women in his life is mounting, but no one can find Joel."

The upcoming episode will air on the channel this Monday, April 24, at 8:00 pm ET.

Joel Frazier's remains were found in an unused incinerator at a meat processing plant months after he went missing

Joel Frazier, a 65-year-old father from Dalhart, Texas, was reported missing on July 11, 2017. Frazier's family members reported that all of his possessions, including his car, were still at home.

Reports state that the city's Crime Stoppers even offered up to $2,000 as a reward for information on Frazier's whereabouts, but to no avail. The search continued until November 1, 2017, when authorities located his remains in an unused incinerator at a Dalhart meat processing plant close to his home in the 2000 block of East 13th Street. The incinerator reportedly hadn't worked in years.

A subsequent autopsy was able to confirm that Frazier died of gunshot wounds to the head. .22 and .45 caliber bullets were still lodged in his head when the body was found, as per News Channel 10.

An employee from the plant along with Joel Frazier's daughter and son-in-law were arrested within days after the discovery

According to Amarillo Globe-News, within two days of the discovery of the body, Joel Frazier's daughter Camilla Frazier-Tidrow and her husband, Kory Tidrow, were booked into the Dallam/Hartley County jail on murder charges. Benjamin Buck, an employee of the meat processing plant, was also jailed in connection with the case.

Buck was charged with tampering or fabricating evidence by failing to report human remains. However, a woman who claimed to be his sister-in-law, Tiffany Buck, told authorities that he only worked at the plant as a butcher and that the incinerator in question was not in use at the time. In fact, it hadn't been used in about five years and was not attached to the plant.

News Channel 10 reported that Benjamin Buck accepted a plea deal in exchange for a reduced five-year prison sentence and agreed to testify against the Tidrows. The couple was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison at their respective trials in late 2019.

Mean Girl Murders on ID will further delve into Frazier's case this Monday.

