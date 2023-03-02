Meet the 7 contestants of The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist 2023

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist is set to premiere this week on Friday, March 3, at 9.00 pm ET on MTV.

In the upcoming reality show, the creators will have seven American artists compete to present their work at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden along with a grand prize of $100,000.

Serving as co-host of the reality talent hunt is Melissa Chiu, Director of Hirshhorn, who will be joined by Dometi Pongo.

The former said about the show:

"Over six episodes, this series presents seven rising artists from all over the country, documenting their creative process in real time. It emphasizes the significance of an artist’s role with society."

Meet the upcoming participants of The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist

1) Jamaal Barber

The 43-year-old artist from Richmond, Virginia, was born in 1980 and currently resides in Atlanta. He uses motifs and textile patterns in his art to symbolize how the public perceives “blackness.”

As for the show, he said:

"To have the possibility of being associated with an institution like the Hirshhorn is worth it alone. I’m always looking to push myself to the next level and this is definitely about moving to the next level."

2) Jennifer Warren

The 35-year-old artist from Chicago was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1988. While The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist has a diverse art style, she is currently working with oils to capture the experiences of women of color “in domestic settings.”

3) Frank Buffalo Hyde

The 49-year-old artist from Northfield, Minnesota was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 1974. He likes to use his art to reflect “contemporary Indigenous life” by implementing humor and pop sensibilities.

4) Clare Kambhu

The 35-year-old artist from New York, who was born in 1988, is set to compete in The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist. Along with being an artist, Clare is an educator who highlights her everyday life in her art.

About being on the MTV show, she said:

"I was curious to see how my paintings would shift in response to the format of reality TV—one that places competition and its constraints front and center."

5) Misha Kahn

The 34-year-old artist is from Duluth, Minnesota, and currently resides in New York. He describes his work as “kaleidoscopic, furniture-like sculptures that send the viewer on a psychedelic odyssey."

6) Jillian Mayer

The 39-year-old artist from Miami was born in 1984. Jillian uses multimedia as part of her art and includes the use of video, sculpture photography, performance, web-based experiences, and installations in her art.

7) Baseera Khan

The 43-year-old artist from Denton, Texas, who currently lives in New York, is set to compete in The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist. Her art expands across mediums and includes performance, video, textiles, collage, and photography to exhibit a relationship between labor and spirituality.

About being on the show, she said:

"Despite my high level of anxiety around the show, I am feeling good vibes, and can’t wait to share this hard work with my family, friends, and followers"

Tune in on Friday, March 3, at 9 pm ET on MTV to watch the season premiere of The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist.

