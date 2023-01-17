Meet the cast of Are You the One? season 9

Are You the One? is returning after a 3-year hiatus with 10 new episodes. Season 9 of the show will be released on Paramount+ on Wednesday, January 18, making a shift from the MTV channel.

11 single men and women will join the cast of Are You the One? season 9 to find their perfect match and win the grand prize of $1,000,000. According to the previous seasons, $250,000 will be deducted from the cash prize if the contestants fail to identify their “paired” partner after spending some time together.

The male contestants of Are You the One? season 9 and their Instagram IDs

Aqel Carson: An athelete from USA- @itsreallyak Brendan Mosca: A DJ from Australia- @15grams Clayton Carey: A fitness coach from Australia- @ _claytoncarey_ Eduardo Dickson Jr.: A real estate agent from USA- @eduardodicksonjr Hamudi Hasoon: A sports and fitness instructor from New Zeland- @hamudi.hasoon Leo Svete: Basketball Player from USA– @lj_svete Michael “Mikey” Owusu: A stripper from UK- @mikeyofficial___ Nathan Grant: Creative Development Director of many businesses in UK [email protected] Ollie Andersen: An entrepreneur from UK- @ollieandersen Shamal “Samuel” Khan: An actor from UK- @sam_kxn Will Gagnon: A USMC veteran from USA- @ehwilleh

The female contestants of Are You the One? season 9 and their Instagram IDs

Anissa Aguilar: An entrepreneur from USA- @anissakristine Brooke Rachman: A model from [email protected] Rachman Ciara “CC” Cortez: A television personality from USA- @cc_thedon Courtney Rowe: Recruitment Consultant from [email protected] Dew Anderson: A health and fitness model from Spain- @diouuu Danielle Bonaparte: A dancer from USA- @dani_bonaparte Jordanne Deveaux: Creative director and CEO of Deveaux swim wear line in USA- @jordannedeveaux Julia-Ruth Smith: Dancer from New Zealand- @julee_aaah Mijntje Lupgens: Dancer from Netherlands- @mijntjelupgens Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe: Beauty Queen from [email protected]_ Taylor Kelly: A real estate agent from USA- @tayykellz

More about Are You the One? season 9

Before beginning the series, the producers have already paired up the 22 contestants based on an algorithm, which will a ‘perfect match.’ The singles will be sent on dates with different contestants every week and at the end of the episode, they will engage in a matching ceremony.

The series description reads,

"Twenty-two recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their ‘perfect match.’ Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, these singles will have a shared goal: to find the one. Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match. And if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize."

The producers will not reveal the 'perfect matches' until the end of the season. If they are able to identify their correct partners and get involved in a romantic relationship with them, the cast will be able to divide the prize money equally.

A limited amount of money will be deducted from the $1,000,000 prize money for each incorrect match. Howard Schultz, Jeff Spangler, Rob LaPlante, and Scott Jeffress are the producers of the season. Season 9 of the show will be hosted by relationship specialist and former beauty queen Kamie Crawford.

A new episode of Are You the One? season 9 will be dropped on Paramount+ every Wednesday. The series is shifting from MTV to Paramount+ after 8 seasons of broadcast.

