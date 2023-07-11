Meet the cast of HGTV Flip the Strip

HGTV fans are in for an eventful summer with a new home design show, Flip the Strip. This "not your average home renovation show" follows the stars of the all-male revue stage show, Australia's Thunder from Down Under, as they bring their expertise from the stage to the world of home renovation.

Flip the Strip will feature Ben Cleary, Dan Paterson, Liam Black, and Malik Wills-Martin, who will work with celebrated interior designer Kelly Stone to help make their clients’ home design dreams a reality.

The cameras will follow these Las Vegas-based dancers, who are known as "headliners by night and expert tradesmen by day," as they embark on a journey to launch their own home renovation business.

Who are the popular faces from HGTV's Flip the Strip? All you need to know about the cast

1) Ben Cleary

Ben Cleary is a talented carpenter hailing from Clarence, TAS Australia. He has spent around five years with Thunder From Down Under. His craftsmanship reflects his energetic and passionate spirit, which he channels from his love for the ocean, and nature.

Ben's expertise in carpentry combined with his zest for life, makes him a dynamic addition to the Flip the Strip team. Besides having carpentry skills, Ben is also a talented chef.

2) Dan Paterson

Dan Paterson is the multitasking project manager of Flip the Strip. During the day, he oversees home renovation operations, but by night, he takes to the stage as an adult entertainer with Thunder From Down Under. It was the group's journey to America that led Dan and his fellow dancers to the HGTV show.

He is also passionate about delivering the best possible results to his home renovation clients, despite his demanding schedule.

3) Liam Black

Liam Black is a talented painter and finisher, who will bring his artistic sensibilities to the renovation projects. Liam applies his skills to add the final touches to transformed spaces.

Liam's creativity, however, extends beyond painting and entertainment. He also runs a CBD brand called Nano Recover.

4) Malik Wills-Martin

Malik Wills-Martin is in charge of demolition and is an expert in various on-site tasks, making him a true powerhouse on the show.

He is a personal trainer and online health coach, specializing in hormone balancing. His Instagram account showcases his remarkable body-building achievements, while many of his videos emphasize the importance of stretching in a comprehensive workout routine.

Tune in to catch these "headliners by night and expert tradesmen by day," on Flip the Strip, premiering on July 10 at 10 pm ET only on HGTV.

