Meet Me in Paris on The Roku Channel: Release date, plot, cast, and more details revealed

This Valentine's Day, the Roku channel is bringing to viewers Meet Me in Paris, which is being marketed as the first-of-its-kind reality rom-com. The film will follow the lived experiences of three real-life women, Danielle Matteo, Mimi Shou, and Jasmine Fleet, as they write their scripts in the film.

Oriented as a reality tv show, the Roku channel romance is scheduled to debut soon on the platform this February. A trailer has also been released for the movie, which teases what we can expect from the movie.

Meet Me in Paris will be a heartwarming and novel show

Here is everything you need to know about the new Roku channel romance, Meet Me in Paris.

Meet Me in Paris movie 2023 release date and how to watch

The movie will debut on the Roku streaming platform this February 10, 2023. Viewers can watch the movie on the Roku channel for free on Roku devices, the Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs. There is no subscription required to watch the movie on Roku.

What is the plot? The official synopsis and trailer revealed

Meet Me in Paris is a first-of-its-kind take on an unscripted rom-com movie from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Zoe Saldana's Cinestar production companies.

Running for about 90 minutes, the unscripted feature follows the story of three single friends embarking on the journey of a lifetime in Paris. They are on a two weeks search for true love.

From meetings at Luxembourg Gardens to strolls down scenic Champs-Élysées, will their first dates manifest into a happily ever after, or will it end in heartbreaks? The official synopsis of the movie, by Roku channel, is as follows:

"In this brand new Roku Original reality film, three real women head to the City of Love, where they're chasing after love just like in the movies. The women make their way around Paris meeting men, going on dates, and searching for l'amour vrai along the way."

There is no director listed for the unscripted romantic drama, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Saldaña, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Mariel Saldaña, Cisely Saldaña, and Angela Rae Berg. Watch the trailer here.

The trailer begins with,

"Welcome to Paris… Where you've stepped into the spotlight as the star of you're own romantic comedy."

The cheesy rom-com trailer follows three real women in a reality tv-like setup as they make their way around Paris, going on dates, meeting men, and having fun. The movie is based on a reality show format and is not scripted.

Meet Me in Paris cast list explored

Meet Me in Paris stars Danielle Matteo, who is a part of the Basketball Beauties team and also the manager of a clothing store based in Los Angeles. She was also an influencer marketing specialist at MVMT and a retailer of watches, eyeglasses, and premium accessories.

Mimi Shou, an Instagram influencer who rose to fame for creating a store under her brand geared toward young women who are confident in their appearance, has also been cast in the Roku romance.

In January, they will be joined by Jasmine Fleet, who performed at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Catch Meet Me in Paris on Roku Channel this Valentine's Day.

