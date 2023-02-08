What time will Your Place or Mine Air on Netflix? Release date, plot, cast and more explored

Netflix is bringing us another new rom-com, Your Place or Mine, this month. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, it is a much-anticipated romantic comedy, especially due to the pairing.

Although both actors are well-known for their contributions to the genre of romance, this is the very first time they will be paired together. Viewers are excited to see how the duo's chemistry hits off in the new Netflix romantic comedy, coming this February 10, 2023.

Everything to know about Your Place or Mine: Plot, cast, and how to watch explored

If you are looking forward to a brand-new romantic comedy this Valentine's Day, then Your Place or Mine is just the movie you are looking for.

The plot

With so many rom-coms still churning out the generic formula all over again, there is a demand for something refreshing which stands out from the worn-out and predictable plotlines that we keep seeing. Your Place or Mine seems to give us something new in that regard.

The official plot synopsis for the movie is as follows:

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

While the movie does not have quintessential notions of falling in love and romance, it is geared more towards chasing dreams and love that inevitably follows it.

The movie is written and directed by the talented Aline Brosh McKenna, who is known for his works like The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Cruella.

An adorable promotional video for the film has been released which marks the first time the famous rom-com duo has been cast opposite one another.

We also have a full trailer for the movie, which was released on January 12, 2023. It is set to the tracks of Now I'm In It, giving a glimpse of Witherspoon and Kutcher playing Debbie and Peter respectively, two best friends who had a fling years ago. They reconnect once more while swapping places, which stirs up a romance once again.

How to watch the movie?

Since this is a Netflix Original film, Your Place or Mine will not be released in theaters and will instead be available for viewing only on the Netflix streaming service. Reese Witherspoon announced the start of filming back in October 2021.

It has finally been announced that the rom-com will be released on February 10, 2023, just four days before Valentine's Day. Sign up for Netflix to spend a memorable Valentine's Day with your loved one, watching Your Place or Mine on the streaming platform.

All about the cast

Reese Witherspoon, who plays Debbie, and Ashton Kutcher, who plays Peter, are the star couple in Your Place or Mine. They are joined by a talented supporting cast consisting of Wesley Kimmel as Jack, Steve Zahn as Zen, Rachel Bloom as Scarlet, Jesse Williams as Theo, and Griffin Matthews as John Golden.

Watch out for Your Place or Mine coming to Netflix this February 10, 2023.

