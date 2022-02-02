Meet Restless Road, band that performed at Clayton Echard’s The Bachelor

Apart from Clayton Echard’s attempt to find his true love, what stole Monday’s episode of The Bachelor was The Restless Road. The rhythmic and fantastic performance of the band came as a surprise package in the last episode.

The January 31 episode features Clayton moving ahead in the quest of finding his soulmate, leaving aside the browling tension among the remaining contestants.

Amidst the drama, he takes Rachel out and impresses her with a live musical performance while they spend quality time. The fantastic performance was by Restless Road, a band that has strikingly impressed the show’s fans.

Everything about Restless Road

Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and Zach Beeken, known as Restless Road, got appointed by Clayton to impress his date in episode 4 of the show. They revealed that they got the opportunity to perform like this very unexpectedly. Surprisingly, they weren’t even a band when they first started singing.

Here’s the back story. In 2003’s X Factor, Colton and Zach auditioned, and by a certain turn of events, were paired with singer Andrew Scholz to perform in the talent show. This gave birth to Restless Road.

However, in 2015, Scholz left the band, and Garrett Nichols joined the remaining members.

Recently, when they were on a music tour, they were informed that they were invited to the show, The Bachelor. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, the trio stated:

“We were driving our van to the next show, and our publicist called us with the news.”

The group revealed that they recorded their happiness by screaming their lungs out in a video as they were asked not to show their surprise. They later posted a hinted video on their Instagram.

However, the band also revealed that it was a completely different experience to perform in front of two people kissing, but they were happy that Clayton’s date was highly impressed with him.

What did the group perform in the episode?

The country music band played “Growing Old With You,” which is their single. Those who missed it can rewatch the January 31 episode of The Bachelor.

Also Read Article Continues below

Episode 5 of The Bachelor will air on February 7 at 8.00 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Edited by Ravi Iyer