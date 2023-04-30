Meet Steve Austin, the lead star of Stone Cold Takes on America season 1

Just a few hours from now, Stone Cold Takes on America will debut on television and you'll want to get your popcorn ready to watch WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin perform thrilling stunts that he's never done before.

The show, Stone Cold Takes on America will premiere on Sunday, April 30, at 10 p.m. ET on A&E. Watching him go through all these difficult challenges will be an adventurous journey not only for him but also for the viewers.

Austin can be seen driving up and over Nevada's Sand Mountain in the show's trailer, where he mentions, “On one hand, I know I can do it. On the other hand, I don't know how well I can do it.”

Besides that, he added, “Nervous is not the word, living up to expectations would be the best way I can phrase it."

Based on the synopsis for season 1, Stone Cold Takes On America follows:

“Because of giving more than 20 years to the squared circle, Steve Austin sacrificed many adventures life had to offer. “Stone Cold Takes on America” will see him making up for his lost time by hitting the road in his RV.”

The document also mentions:

“Throughout the journey, The Texas Rattlesnake will get out of his comfort zone and accept many fan challenges. The show will combine his old and new life with the help of old footage and his own stories.”

A new side of Steve Austin will be revealed in Stone Cold Takes on America season 1

Steve Austin, formerly Steven James Anderson, is a media personality, actor, and retired professional wrestler. His hard work earned him a reputation as one of the greatest and most influential wrestlers of all time.

After becoming aware of the game in 1989, he signed a contract with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1991 and became known as "The Stunning" Steve Austin.

Steve Austin won multiple awards during his time there, including the WCW World Television Championship and United States Heavyweight Championship twice each, the WCW World Tag Team Championship, and the NWA World Tag Team Championship once each with Brian Pillman. It was in 1995 that he signed with the World Wrestling Federation.

Steve Austin is also known for his podcast appearances, including The Steve Austin Show (2013-present) and WWE's Broken Skull Sessions (2019-present). Furthermore, he hosted the reality competition series Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge (2014-2017) and Straight Up Steve Austin (2019-present).

While Austin has worked hard to achieve his current position, he was so focused throughout his career that he missed out on many opportunities. Through the series of the show, Stone Cold Takes on America, he will be able to experience every adventure that he missed.

This is what he shared about this upcoming show, Stone Cold Takes on America season 1, according to Gulf News:

“It’s about doing different things in America and doing some of the things that I’ve always wanted to do. Like almost anything in life, to reach a high level, you sacrifice a lot of stuff … It sounded like a great idea to go do a lot of bucket list items.”

He also shared:

“For the first few episodes, there was a little bit of an identity crisis on my part. I live my life as Steve Austin, and so I’m not trying to be ‘Stone Cold’ in this show.”

The show will feature Austin driving his RV and meeting with his fans, where the fans will challenge him to do epic stunts. Make sure to check out Stone Cold Takes on America on Sunday, April 30, at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.

