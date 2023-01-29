Meet Tom Allen, host of Netflix's The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals, is a spin-off series of U.K’s Bake Off: The Professionals, and will premiere on Netflix on February 1, 2023. The show will consist of 10 episodes and will feature professional bakers competing against each other.

Netflix’s description of the show reads:

"12 pastry chef duos compete to be named the best British bakers in the British cooking competitive reality series hosted by Liam Charles and Tom Allen."

One of the individuals set to appear as the host is Tom Allen, who also hosts The Apprentice: You’re Fired and is the co-host of Cooking with the Stars.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals will premiere on Wednesday, February 1, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming network.

Meet Tom Allen ahead of his appearance on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals

One of the hosts set to appear on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals is comedian and television presenter Tom Allen.

Tom was born in Bromley, Greater London, in 1983 and started his comedy career in 2005 when he was 22. He won the 'So You Think You’re Funny' award, UK’s most prestigious comedy award for newcomers in the same year, as well as the BBC New Comedy Awards.

In 2016, he toured with Sarah Millican for her tour of Australia, New Zealand, and the UK as well as supporting Josh Widdicombe, Romesh Ranganathan, and Michael McIntyre. The same year, his own show, Indeed, sold out at the Edinburgh Festival, before he returned with Absolutely.

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals co-host's tour Absolutely, sold out in 2018 and 2019 and was extended multiple times and sold over 50,000 tickets.

His London Palladium show was filmed and broadcast on Channel 4 in 2019 and is set to return on tour sometime this year with Completely.

In 2018, he appeared on BBC One’s Ready or Not as a contestant and appeared on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals for the first time with Liam Charles.

However, he was replaced by Stacey Soloman ahead of season 5. That same year, he appeared as a contributor on the franchise’s An Extra Slice installment.

Tom then appeared as a host on The Apprentice: You’re Fired in 2019 when he took over for Rhod Gilbert. The following year, he appeared on Richard Osman’s House of Games alongside Chizzy Akudolu, Charlie Higson, and Kate Williams.

In 2020, Tom released his critically acclaimed Sunday Times bestseller memoir, titled No Shame, and is currently working on another book. He has his own series on BC Radio 4, titled Tom Allen is Not Very Nice, and appears on Just a Minute, The News Quiz, and Loose Ends.

Other shows he’s previously appeared on include Live At the Apollo, A League of Their Own, Hypothetical, 8 out of 10 Cats, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie to You, The Last Leg, Oi, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Royal Variety Performance and more.

He is also the co-host of Like Minded Friends podcast along with Suzi Ruffell.

Joining Tom Allen on The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals as co-host will be Charles Liam. Tune in on Wednesday, February 1, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

