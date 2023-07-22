"Meeting profit target by any means": Netizens react as Burger King employee gets arrested for serving French Fries from trash

Burger King is in the news, but this time, its not for any new marketing strategies or product launches. The hamburger chain was recently accused of serving customers fries that are picked from trash. This happened after a South Carolina Burger King assistant manager was arrested on Monday, July 17, for serving customers French Fries that were in a trash can.

Netizens had a lot to say about the rather unhygienic incident. People took to Twitter to express their shock at such an incident occurring within a famous restaurant chain, frequented by tons of people. While some also made jokes about it, others pointed out that this did not come as a surprise at all.

One user sarcastically pointed out that the chain was desperate to meet their "profit target" and therefore had to resort to such extreme measures.

Netizens joked about the incident (Image via Twitter)

According to Fox Carolina, on July 9, officers were called to a South Carolina Burger King branch located at 508 Duncan Bypass after reports of disturbances. At the scene, authorities were met with a couple of women who were seen arguing and threatening the staff. Even after being asked to calm down, the women continued and were eventually arrested for disorderly conduct.

However, a couple of days later, Burger King Headquarters launched a complaint with the police, accusing an employee of serving customers with fries that were thrown in the trash.

Jaime Christine Major (Image via Union County Detention Center)

South Carolina Burger King assistant manager, 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major was arrested for taking fries from the trash and putting them in the fry dump, which was later topped with fresh fries and served in a bag to customers. She was arrested and charged with malicious tampering with human food.

It then came to light that 37-year-old Shantel Elizabeth Harris and 39-year-old Ivory Lakeisha Muhammad, who were initially arrested on July 9, had caused the ruckus after witnessing Jaime Christine Major's unhygienic actions.

Netizens disgusted by Burger King employee

Netizens were left stunned following the incident, and many users took to Twitter to express their sheer disdain at the situation. Some exclaimed about the state of the world while others claimed that this was not an isolated incident and could've been far worse.

A few users called for the prosecution of the Burger King assistant manager, while praising the two ladies that were initially arrested. Other users found some humor in the bizarre nature of the situation.

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Users were disgusted at the incident (Image via Twitter)

Burger King speaks out on the incident

A local franchise operator confirmed that Jaime Christine Major was fired from the franchise. A company representative told New York Post:

"These allegations do not align to the brand's commitment to quality food and service and creating an exceptional Guest experience."

They added:

"The employee in question has been terminated by the Franchisee of this location."

The statement also mentioned that the franchise was cooperating with local authorities and that further details could not be provided due to this being an ongoing investigation.

According to the Union County Detention Center, Jaime was arrested for Tampering with a human drug product or food item and was released after a $20,000 bond. If found guilty, she could serve up to 20 years in prison.